Olympic medallists and experienced broadcasters among Burghley commentators





The Defender Burghley Horse Trials commentators for the event next month (5-8 September) have been revealed.

The only way to watch all the action is on Burghley TV and a familiar team return to bring this coverage to viewers at home. The presenters will once again be experienced broadcasters Nick Luck and Rosie Tapner. The commentary team will be led by John Kyle, who has just returned from working at his fourth Olympic Games, and Nicole Brown, host of the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast. They will be joined by Tina Cook and Nicola Wilson, who are both multi-medallists in eventing and have been placed in the top five at Burghley.

The BBC will air a highlights programme on BBC2 on Sunday 8 September, from 2-3.55pm, and this will be fronted by well-known presenter Rishi Persad, another who has recently returned from the Paris Olympics.

Rupert Bell and Jo Thoenes anchor the coverage for Burghley Radio, with insight on the dressage provided by grand prix rider Bobby Hayler Wright, top judge Harry Payne and Olympic dressage rider Richard Davison.

Five-star riders and former Burghley competitors complete the team – Willa Newton and Simon Grieve will add their thoughts on the cross-country phases, Ginny Howe acts as roving reporter and Ben Way will interview riders after their performances.

If you are experiencing all the action for yourself by visiting Burghley Horse Trials, the experienced commentators you will hear on site are Spencer Sturmey and Hugh Lochore.

Spencer can frequently be heard on the microphone at events and on live streams, while British-born Hugh is based in the US and particularly well known as a voice of equestrian sport there, as well as being a four-star cross-country course-designer.

