



Six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt took an early look at this year’s CCI5* cross-country course for this week’s issue of H&H magazine, out today (Thursday, 29 August).

Videos of William walking three key combinations on the 2024 Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country track, designed by Derek di Grazia, will be shared on this page on Monday (2 September).

In the meantime, read William’s thoughts on every fence in the current issue of the magazine – and take a look at some of the fences on this year’s course.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, HOYS and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now