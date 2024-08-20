{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Get ready to watch William Fox-Pitt walk key combinations on the 2024 Burghley cross-country course

    • Six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt took an early look at this year’s CCI5* cross-country course for this week’s issue of H&H magazine, out today (Thursday, 29 August).

    Videos of William walking three key combinations on the 2024 Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country track, designed by Derek di Grazia, will be shared on this page on Monday (2 September).

    In the meantime, read William’s thoughts on every fence in the current issue of the magazine – and take a look at some of the fences on this year’s course.

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
