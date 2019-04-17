AP McCoy to showjump and race camels this Easter

Former champion jockey AP McCoy will be showjumping and racing camels on Good Friday as part of the Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day.

More than 25 racing yards, including those of champion trainer Nicky Henderson, Oliver Sherwood and Charlie Hills, will open their doors on 19 April, with a full programme of equine entertainment taking place in the main arena in the afternoon.

This includes a showjumping competition involving AP, Jamie Osbourne and Sara Bradstock, each teamed up with a young rider, over five rounds of fences with the difficulty increasing each time.

The camel racing, which is expected to be fiercely contested, involves two teams, Nico de Boinville, Noel Fehily, Brendan Powell and John Francome versus AP, Jamie, national hunt jockey Lucy Barry and Oliver Sherwood’s assistant trainer Andy Llewellyn.

Mark Smyly, Peter O’Sullevan Lambourn Open Day chairman and organiser, said: “The open day is a fantastic way to showcase Lambourn and horseracing to the public, while also raising much-needed funds for some very worthy causes.

“More than 25 racing yards and horse exhibitions will open in the morning before a host of other exciting attractions and entertainment in the afternoon! To have the likes of AP McCoy and John Francome involved and equine legends Sprinter Sacre, Altior and Bobs Worth present on the day is a huge positive for the day.”

The popular schooling parade of equine heroes will this year feature Coneygree, Buveur D’Air, La Bague Au Roi and Pentland Hills, as well as Sprinter Sacre, Altior and Bobs Worth.

“The sunny weather forecast is also very welcomed after rain meant only Seven Barrows opened last year and we are very much looking forward to welcoming you all to Lambourn,” Mr Smyly added.

For more information, visit the open day website.

