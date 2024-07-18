An equestrian home set in breathtaking scenery, with stables, tennis court and more





Oak House is a country property set in around 12.55 acres, including two houses, equestrian facilities and an all-weather tennis court, all in a stunning location.

Oak House is in the rural area of Bilsdale, between the market towns of Helmsley (nine miles) and Stokesley (nine miles) and close to the village of Chop Gate in North Yorkshire. This home has private access off the B1257 onto a tarmac private road, which leads up through the fields and gardens to the entrance.

Teeside is 15 miles away, while the city of York is 35 miles. Thirsk is 15 miles from the front door, where you can catch a mainline train to York, Newcastle, and London Kings Cross, and there is also good access to Durham Tees Valley Airport.

The facilities at Richmond Equestrian Centre are 50 minutes away, while other equestrian centres within 40 minutes of the front door include Camden, Northallerton and Appleton Grange.

Local equine vets include Hambleton Equine Clinic and Oaklands Veterinary Centre and Equine Hospital, which are both around 30 minutes away.

Thirsk Racecourse holds regular fixtures and is 25 minutes away.

Your local county show will be the Great Yorkshire, held annually in July.

Offered for sale by GSC Grays, this property has a guide price of £1.2m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a standalone stable block built of dressed stone under a pantile roof with six loose boxes, plus a separate feed and tack room. The stabling facilities were historically utilised by a local racehorse trainer and have been built to a high specification.

The land covers around 12.55 acres with the property set centrally within it. It is made up of mowable pastures and mixed grazing, divided into good-sized enclosures that are predominantly bound by stone walls with natural water sources for livestock and horses. It is predominantly classified as Grade 4/5 with clay loam soils and is generally south-facing, lying between 185m and 215m above sea level.

Oak House is a stone-built house covering approximately 2,971 sq ft with accommodation over three levels. It requires some internal restoration.

The ground floor includes a porch, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, dining room, orangery, utility and a bathroom.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, a dressing room, and a bathroom. The second floor includes a bedroom and attic space.

Adjacent to Oak House is another detached stone building, which is currently utilised as a workshop/garage with scope for a variety of alternate uses. There is also a lawned garden and a newly established all-weather tennis court.

Also included in this sale is Acorn Lodge, which is a two-bedroomed lodge that underwent a complete refurbishment last year. The lodge is built of stone with a pantile roof.

The ground floor has an entrance hall, utility, open plan kitchen/dining room, lounge, double bedroom, en-suite and a large separate storage room.

On the first floor is a double bedroom and an en-suite.

