Connections of ‘special’ top horse ‘can’t wait’ to see what next after retirement





Six-time Group One winner Auguste Rodin is set to retire to stud at Coolmore’s Irish base upon completing his planned final race in the Japan Cup in November.

The four-year-old, owned by Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Mrs John Magnier and Westerberg, has been trained by Aidan O’Brien throughout his illustrious career.

He won the Group One Futurity Trophy at Doncaster as a two-year-old, then went on to scoop four Group Ones in the form of the Epsom Derby, Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf during a remarkable year as a three-year-old. This year, he added the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot to his CV and has amassed almost £5m in prize money.

“Auguste Rodin is an exceptional racehorse and stallion prospect with the blend of class, speed and pedigree that only the best possess. He is a very special horse for us, and I truly believe he ranks up there with the best middle-distance racehorses and sires that we have stood here before him like Sadler’s Wells, Galileo, Montjeu, Caerleon and Camelot,” said Coolmore’s MV Magnier. “Physically he fills the eye so well as he has extra quality and movement so I can’t wait to see his first crop in Ballydoyle in 2028.”

Auguste Rodin, who is by 11-time champion sire Deep Impact, is the first foal out of triple Group One winner Rhododendron, who is by Galileo and a full sister to seven-time Group One winner Magical.

“He connects two of the most powerful breeding lines in the world,” said Aidan O’Brien. “He has been a pleasure and a privilege to train. He is just a very unique horse and we’re very excited to see what he will achieve at stud. We will be supporting him with our own mares.”

Jockey Ryan Moore, who rode Auguste Rodin in all but one of his 15 starts, said: “He’s been an unbelievable horse for us. We have always thought the world of him. He has everything you’d want. He has so much pace. Horses like him are so hard to find.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now