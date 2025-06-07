‘This is unbelievable’: extraordinary horse proves uncatchable to fulfil the Derby dream





Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien completed a triumphant Oaks-Derby double at Epsom on Saturday (7 June) when winning colt Lambourn produced an extraordinary front-running performance.

Jockey Wayne Lordan was praised for the “perfect” ride he gave the three-year-old son of Australia, leading from start to finish to land the 246th running of the Betfred Derby in the colours of Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith.

“This is a very special race to win,” said Lordan, winning his first Derby at his ninth attempt. “I knew we’d gone a good gallop, but Lambourn’s ears were pricked so I knew he had plenty left.

“This is one of the greatest races, I’m in a lucky position to get to ride a horse like this.”

Aidan O’Brien, who saddled Minnie Hauk to win the Betfred Oaks at Epsom yesterday and completed a hat-trick of Group One successes during the two-day Betfred Derby Festival when Jan Brueghel landed the Betfred Coronation Cup, was posting a record-extending 11th success in the Betfred Derby. Lambourn, a son of Australia and a grandson of Galileo, both of whom O’Brien also trained to win the Epsom Classic, was O’Brien’s third successive victory since 2023.

“Wayne gave him an incredible ride. He’s very straightforward, Wayne knew he was going to stay,” said the Ballydoyle handler. “I couldn’t be happier.

“It’s incredible for everybody. Wayne got the fractions 100% perfect. It’s been an incredible weekend. For us, it’s such a privilege but the lads put in all the hard work. This is unbelievable.”

Betfred Derby at Epsom: results

Lambourn and Wayne Lordan came home three and three-quarter lengths clear of their nearest challenger after a relentless gallop that left their rivals toiling in their wake in the one and a half mile race. The runner-up was the Charlie Johnston-trained 50/1 shot Lazy Griff (Christophe Soumillon) with Aidan’s son Joseph O’Brien training the third-placed Tennessee Stud, a 28/1 chance for jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Another big outsider, fourth-placed New Ground at 50/1 beat Stanhope Gardens (Hector Crouch) with the Godolphin runner Tornado Alert in sixth.

Epsom Derby favourite Delacroix – the apparent Ballydoyle top string and the choice of jockey Ryan Moore for the Epsom Classic – never got into contention, finishing ninth of the 18 runners.

