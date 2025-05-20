Olympic rider Ben Maher thanks fans and medical teams after fall in Royal Windsor grand prix





Olympic gold medallist Ben Maher thanked the medical and veterinary teams who came to his and Point Break’s aid after their fall at Windsor – in which neither horse nor rider was injured.

Ben and the star stallion, owned by Pamela Wright and Charlotte Rossiter, had a fall at the last oxer in the jump-off of the Rolex Grand Prix at Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday (18 May).

The combination were among 10 that had jumped clear in the first round, as Ben aimed to regain the title he won with Explosion W in 2021, and had been faultless on the tight turns and long gallops. But at that final oxer, the 11-year-old Point Break appeared to pick up early and they went down. Both walked out of the arena, and Ben confirmed yesterday that they were unhurt.

“A tough moment at Windsor yesterday, but grateful to say both Point Break and I are totally fine,” he said.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and a huge shout out to the medical team and vets for checking us both over so quickly. Onwards and upwards!”

Ben has been riding Swedish-bred “Bodhi”, named after Patrick Swayze’s character in his namesake film, since 2021 and he was initially selected with Ben for the Paris Olympics.

He and Ben have been on flying form this year, following up a win in the US, when Ben was nursing a broken foot, to second place in the 2025 World Cup Final a week later.

