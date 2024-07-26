



The Paris Olympics eventing dressage times have now been released.

The dressage phase of the eventing at the Paris Olympics all takes place on one day, Saturday, 27 July, starting at 9.30am local time (8.30am British time) with Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Nickel 21. The final rider, Belgium’s Lara de Liedekerke-Meier, is due in with Origi at 6.18pm (5.18pm).

Britain is drawn ninth of the 16 nations, with Germany starting first.

What are the Olympic eventing dressage times for the British riders?

Who else should you watch?

The USA’s Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake at 10am local time (9am British time)

China’s Alex Hua Tian and Jilsonne Van Bareelhof at 3.42pm local time (2.42pm British time)

Germany’s Michael Jung and Chipmunk FRH at 4.18pm local time (3.18pm British time)

Australia’s Chris Burton and Shadow Man at 4.24pm local time (3.24pm British time)

Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue at 4.51pm local time (3.51pm British time)

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Dao De L’Océan at 4.57pm local time (3.57pm British time)

The USA’s Boyd Martin and Fedarman B at 5.03pm local time (4.03pm British time)

New Zealand’s Tim Price and Falco at 5.33pm local time (4.33pm British time)

Japan’s Kazuma Tomoto and Vinci De La Vigne at 5.39pm local time (4.39pm British time)

France’s Nicolas Touzaint and Diabolo Menthe at 6.12pm local time (5.12pm British time)

What are the breaks during the sessions?

There are five short breaks scheduled throughout the day, plus a longer break at lunchtime between the US team rider Liz Halliday on Nutcracker at 12.54pm local time (11.54am British time), and Poland’s Jan Kaminski on Jard at 2.15pm local time (1.15pm British time).

Olympic eventing dressage times: complete list

The full times are listed below.

