



Here’s the lowdown on the fences on the Paris Olympics cross-country course that are likely to determine who wins the Olympic eventing medals – plus those with some cultural inspiration.

Find out what the French course-designer Pierre Le Goupil says about a selection of the fences and how he has incorporated patriotic elements, reflections on the historic Park of Versailles, and some personal touches. Check out the full course here.

The Paris Olympics cross-country course

Fence 1: Olympic Crown

What’s the challenge? A straightforward sloping table to get riders off the blocks, adorned with the triumphant symbol of antiquity, the laurel wreath. The Olympic rings and motto Citius, Altius, Fortius (Faster, Higher, Stronger) are emblazoned on the take-off side. Welcome to the Olympics.

Fence 2: Builders’ Oxer

What’s the challenge? A chunky parallel made up of meticulously carved carpentry tools, a mallet, hammer and chisel. This is Pierre’s salute to the efforts of the course-builders of the Paris Olympics cross-country course as well as the craftsmanship involved in the delicate rebuilding of nearby Notre Dame after the cathedral caught fire in 2019.

Pierre says: “The builders don’t get enough recognition, and I have relied on a high level of skill for this course. This fence is a classic question to get the horses going forward and stretching over the fence. It is nearly maximum height, but not maximum spread.”

The first water complex on the Paris Olympics cross-country course

Fences 5abc and 6ab: Ménagerie Pond and Fountain

What’s the challenge? This water complex is the first combination on the course, on the site of a former exotic zoo, once housing elephants, hippos and the like. It is set in a natural amphitheatre with a jet fountain, which Pierre has shifted to one side of the pond and diminished the jet from 20m down to 2m, so as not to distract the horses. This should be a crowd hotspot.

The direct route is over a log drop into water (5a, pictured below), then a bending line over a left-handed brush corner in the water (5b), leaving the water via a step up (5c) to an upright skinny fountain-style fence (6ab). This looks like solid stone, but is made of beautifully painted wood and foam and has a MIM clip.

The long route follows a totally different track over a softer double of logs into the water (5abc), out over a ramp in the water and looping round over two brush fences (6ab). It will take considerably longer.

Can riders change their minds mid-combination? Mostly not. Once you have embarked on a route, you are basically locked in. You cannot switch to the direct route out over the fountain (pictured below) once you have jumped the double of logs in because the numbering means you will be forced to jump a c element twice, albeit a different c element. However, if you miss at element b on the direct route, you can swing round to another brush in the water to complete b and c, and then divert to the long route brushes rather than the fountain, but you’d be well out of contention by then.

Pierre says: “This is not a massive fence for the four-star level, because it is early on. I wanted to have the start a few hundred metres earlier to give the horses more time, but that would have interfered with the event logistics so it wasn’t possible, so this is a compromise. I think the experienced riders will go direct, but you need a straight and reactive horse because you could activate the pin. The alternative is much less demanding for those who want to play it safe at this early stage.

“I had the idea for this fence but I had to persist because it is a historic area and was waiting for restoration, but little by little the doors opened. It think it brings this area back to its beauty and splendour.”

Fence 7ab: Ulysses’ Companions

What’s the challenge? More intensity with this combination, which is a step up on to a short, steep hill to an offset silver birch rail on the left side. Those taking the longer route will head right up the step, looping round and over an easier birch rail, before turning back to rejoin the track. A full-size carved bear and lion overlook the scene, inspired by the 17th-century French author De la Fontaine’s Ulysses Companions, a social critique of the Louis XIV’s court in Versailles.

Can riders change their minds mid-combination? Yes. It’s possible to wriggle around to the right without crossing your tracks if you don’t jump up the step well.

Pierre says: “A step is a good test because horses have to be reactive and the rider positive. The rail isn’t huge but this is an intense section. I think most will go straight here.”

Fence 8: Reading Corner

What’s the challenge? Not a corner at all – more of a steeplechase fence based on the appearance of two sofas complete with toile cushions, allowing riders to gallop on. The urn between the two will be filled with flowers and fruit to symbolise the abundance of the French court.

The second water

Fence 10abc: Vauban Citadel

What’s the challenge? The second water complex, which features a tower inspired by Pierre’s local area in Normandy. Named after French engineer Vauban, who worked on military defence in the time of Louis XIV, the first fence is an angled bridge over a ditch, leading to a sizeable arrowhead brush into the water. Riders then have a clutch of choices for the way out, with a variety of brush corners.

Can riders change their minds mid-combination? It depends. There is the potential to mix and match but there are so many options here, including avoiding jumping both the initial bridge and arrowhead brush altogether on the most scenic route.

Fences 11 and 12: Science Laboratory and Enlightenment Bookcase

What’s the challenge? These two big table fences – an immaculately painted desk with stool, and bookcase – set on a left-handed related distance will force riders to apply the brakes. They’ll need to set up either to jump them together on an angle, or on a curve to approach each one straight on.

Pierre says: “These are really two let-up fences but because of the flat terrain, I need to tell riders to stop galloping. I want to make them slow down, but jump in a flow and a rhythm. A very skilled lady [Christine Houdayer] spent hours and hours painting these.”

Fences 13ab: Sailors’ Workshop

What’s the challenge? Two upturned boats, effectively angled roll tops, right on the edge of the Grand Canal, which is cross-shaped, 2.5km x 1km. During the 9min 2sec Paris Olympics cross-country course the canal will be crossed twice by the horses over industrially built floating pontoons with arena surface on top. The canal is open to the public, who can hire rowing boats, but will be closed on cross-country day.

Pierre says: “This canal is renowned for boat building, because historically craftsmen would make life-size replicas of famous boats and float them in the canal – which is why my boats are unfinished.”

Fences 15 and 16abcd: Tiny Ditch and Viewpoint over the Grand Canal

What’s the challenge? A very small, natural open ditch (15) leads up to the top of a bank, festooned in blue hydrangeas. Riders can elect to drop down the large bank (16a) on the right, down a little step (16bc) and over a triple brush (16d). The left-hand route takes on a smaller bank (16a) followed by two triple brushes (16b and 16cd). An escape route triple brush is off to the right if you have 20 penalties and covers 16bcd.

Can riders change their minds mid-combination? No. Each route is on its own track, and the separate triple brush only opens up if you have a problem.

Pierre says: “I love this fence. It’s spectacular and you need to be brave. I don’t know which side is faster or how many riders will choose which route. They will go where they feel more comfortable. It tests your stickability, that you can go with the horse, be solid in your legs. I think it’s fun.”

Fence 18: The Stag

What’s the challenge? A narrow roll top shaped like a deer’s head, with antlers stretching over 7m up into the tree canopy.

Pierre says: “I had this idea for another project in Chantilly that never happened so I recycled it. My course-builder Christian Aschard, who is retiring, told me, ‘I will do the Games only for this fence’. The structure is made of metal and wood, and the antlers are covered with fabric.”

Fence 19 and 20: Estovers Log Piles

What’s the challenge? Two offset log piles, with a non-jumping log pile obstacle in between to break the line.

Pierre says: “This fence gave me the biggest emotion when I saw it built and dressed because it looks so beautiful. If I put these two fences straight, riders would have steeplechased them, so I had to do something to slow them down but they can still jump them fast.”

Fence 21abcd: Whimsical Woods

What’s the challenge? The direct route is over an upright rail (21ab, pictured above), down a steep hill and curving round over two chunky pimple brushes. The longer route goes over a kinder log (21a), rail (21bc) and the same pimple at 21d.

Can riders change their minds mid-combination? No, once you are on either route you are committed to that for the first three elements.

Fence 23abcd: Etoile Royale Waters

What’s the challenge? A wide and kind log fence into the water (23a), though horses may back off at the sight of the towering stands behind. The direct route then turns a right angle to the left over a brush fence (23bc) in the water, leading to a choice of two corners back on dry land. There are alternative options to avoid the jump in the water for those who just want to make it to the finish, just five fences away. Surrounded by red and yellow wildflowers, this is another crowd pleaser right near the hub of the event.

Pierre says: “The second element on the direct route looks unjumpable when you jump in, but it’s perfectly jumpable on an angle. Then I have placed some bushes to oblige riders to choose the right line so you cannot come in perpendicular to the front rail of the corners.”

This third and final water is the last major question on the Paris Olympics cross-country course. After that, there’s just one more combination remaining of shoulder brushes to tick off, and four straightforward fences before the welcome sight of the finish.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

5 things not to miss tomorrow at the Paris Olympics: eventing dressage day – low scores, 64 tests and more Paris Olympic eventing dressage times released: find out when the Brits and other favourites start What an outfit to start your seventh Olympics in! Check out the Olympic eventing trot-up photos H&H Olympic reporter’s blog: how security scuppered a VIP and why the Olympics feels like Christmas Olympic debutante called up as top nation make last-minute change to Paris eventing team

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now