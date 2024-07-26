



It’s time for a look at the photos from the Olympic eventing first trot-up, where national uniforms ranged from the formal to the eclectic.

Check out a selection of our favourite outfits – as well as pictures of all the British competitors – below. Meanwhile if you want to catch up on the serious side of this morning’s action, check here for all the news on who was held and eliminated at the trot-up.

Poland’s female riders sported floaty dresses – here is alternate Wiktoria Knap with Quintus 134, owned by the rider’s brother Michal and Consalnet GmbH.

New Zealand went for shorts and blazers, as modelled by Tim Price as he brings forward Sue Benson’s and his own Falco.

A hug for Triton Fontaine from Karim Florent Laghouag. The home side were smart in blue suits.

The Brits came forward in bright red zoodies and blue trousers. Here’s Ros Canter with Michele and Archie Saul’s Lordships Graffalo.

She was followed by Laura Collett with her own, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott’s London 52.

Six feet off the floor for Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, owned by Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston.

Finally, alternate Yasmin Ingham brought forward Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai Du Loir.

The Swiss went for a multi-coloured rainbow jacket, as shown here by Felix Vogg with Phoenix Eventing S.à.r.l.’s Dao De L’Océan.

Dutch competitor Janneke Boonzaaijer and Champ De Tailleur, owned by H J C Roozendaal and Lieke van der Werf. The Dutch outfit featured a necktie in their patriotic orange.

The Japanese look was quite formal, including a red-trimmed blazer, as modelled by Kazuma Tomoto as he brings forward the Japan Equestrian Federation’s Vinci De La Vigne.

No doubting which nation Austin O’Connor represents as he presents The Salty Syndicate’s Colorado Blue.

Look at that face! Julia Krajewski introduces Sophia Rössel’s Nickel 21 to his championship debut. Several nations’ outfits, including the Germans, included trainers with brightly coloured soles.

Belgium were the final nation to present and made the biggest sartorial splash, with each of the female riders in different, bright suits. Lara de Liedekerke-Meier wore this coral ensemble to present Johan Vankersschaever’s Origi.

Then Karin Donckers came forward in this golden yellow outfit with Joris De Brabander’s Leipheimer Van’t Verahof.

Finally, Tine Magnus also opted for the coral shade, although in a different style. She rides Kris van Vaerenbergh’s Dia Van Het Lichterveld Z.

Olympic eventing first trot-up photos by Peter Nixon

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now