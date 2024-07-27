



It’s been a packed schedule of Olympic eventing dressage in Paris, with every single competitor crammed into nine hours of quick-fire tests, so here’s a round-up of all the top stories. The day may have been soggy and cold in France, but there were some fabulous, record-breaking highlights to brighten the gloom and warm the cockles before the sun returns tomorrow for cross-country day.

Laura Collett produced a scintillating test to smash the Olympic eventing dressage test record and take the lead.

Britain hold a 7.4pen lead over Germany, thanks to three tests in the top 11.

Michael Jung was just a fraction behind on Chipmunk FRH to boost Germany’s bid for gold.

Alex Hua Tian impressed as the only individual rider to feature in the top 20, taking third spot for China.

The reigning European champion and Britain’s anchorman Ros Canter is currently in sixth, cementing Britain’s place at the top of the teams.

Tom McEwen was the British pathfinder, and produced a solid test for 11th at the end of the day.

Frenchman Stéphane Landois was best of the home side in seventh with Chaman Dumontceau

Seven-time Olympian Karin Donckers delivered a personal best for Belgium, lying 13th.

German’s Julia Krajewski was first into the ring on Nickel 21, and 15th in the final dressage reckoning.

Liz Halliday was a late call-up to the US team, but performed best of the trio with a top-20 score.

It wasn’t just the stars in the limelight. One of the youngest riders in the field, 25-year-old Robin Godel, posted a sub-30 mark.

Unfortunately, one horse bit his tongue, causing the rider to be eliminated, although the horse was not seriously injured when checked by a vet.

The stories behind the Olympic eventing dressage results

An Ecuadorian horse and his rider with a combined age of 78 had their turn in the Versailles arena.

A student rider managing to combine top-level eventing with an engineering degree made her Olympic debut.

Shane Rose franked his remarkable return to top sport after a career-threatening injury in March.

A mare with a fear of horses was full of confidence in the atmospheric arena.

And the joint-youngest horse in the competition is making his rider very excited for the future.

Olympic eventing: after dressage results, thoughts turn to cross-country

Riders are unanimous that Pierre Le Goupil’s cross-country track is beautifully crafted, but their opinions vary.

The course is not only stunning, but is inspired by many historic and cultural French themes.

Sunday’s action kicks off at 10.30am local time (9.30 British time).

And finally, to help you to prepare, we’ve rounded up the five things you won’t want to miss during Sunday’s action.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

How to watch eventing at the Paris Olympics live from around the world Horse & Hound’s ones to watch for Olympic eventing individual medals in Paris Who will top the Olympic eventing team podium in Paris? H&H’s eventing editor reveals all… Top riders given flag bearer honours for Paris Olympic opening ceremony