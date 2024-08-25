



Laura Collett’s Paris Olympics ride London 52 (Dan) has surely cemented his place among the legends of the sport. He has three Olympic medals – two of them gold – victories at three different CCI5*s, European team gold, and 12 international wins. What ambitions does Laura have left for her eventing superstar, who is owned by herself, Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett?

The Landos gelding is now 15 years old, but seemingly at the peak of his considerable powers. And there could be yet more accolades to add to his illustrious CV.

Laura dreams of “wrapping him in cotton wool” in preparation for the 2026 worlds, to complete the set of European, Olympic and world team golds.

“The main thing is keep him in one piece and enjoying what he’s doing. He’s changed so much over the years, he feels like he’s at his peak now, so we’ve just got to eke it out and keep him going for a few more years hopefully.”

Laura Collett: London 52 has intensified Olympic goals

As for her own Olympic ambitions, one individual medal has only fuelled the desire.

“I still don’t have an individual gold, do I? I was very, very close and I’m trying not to be tormented by having a plank down that he didn’t feel like he was anywhere near touching,” says Laura, referring to her four faults at the last fence in the team showjumping round at the Paris Olympics, without which she’d have taken the individual title. “I guess that’s the next bit of unfinished business.”

And how much does that fence down play on her mind?

“I’m trying not to think about it – there are certain moments, like when somebody sent me a list of the leading Team GB medallists and straight away I noticed that without the jump down, I’d have been at the top not fourth, but those kind of things are easy to shut down when I think of all the times it’s not gone to plan.

“To have an individual medal was the dream and I always told myself that would be satisfying, whatever the colour. It’s not that easy not to wonder and think of how close it was, but then I might have retired, so it gives me something to keep going for.”

She’s joking, but asked if this result takes the edge off her ambition, she says: “I thought it might, but it’s the complete opposite. These last few weeks have been the most unbelievable experience of my life and that makes you want it even more, makes you want to be at the next Olympics, makes you hungrier. I just need to go and find a few more Dans.”

