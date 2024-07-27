Paris Olympic cross-country times: find out when the Brits and other leading riders start





The Paris Olympics cross-country times for the action on Sunday 28 July have been released.

Riders start the Olympic eventing cross-country in the same order as the dressage. The first rider out of the start box, German team member Julia Krajewski on Nickel 21, goes at 10.30am local time (9.30am British time). The final pair, Belgium’s Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Origi, are due to head off at 2.42pm (1.42pm British time).

There is a four minute gap between riders setting out on Pierre Le Goupil’s cross-country course. The optimum time is 9min 2sec, so there should be between two and three riders on the track at a time, depending on how long they take exactly and riders leaving the course early due to being eliminated or retiring.

What are the Olympic cross-country times for the British team?

The British hold the team gold position after the dressage phase on Saturday, 27 July.

Olympics cross-country times for other leading competitors

Michael Jung and Chipmunk (second, German team): 1.42pm local time (12.42pm British time)

Alex Hua Tian and Jilsonne Van Bareelhof (equal third, Chinese individual): 1.18pm local time (12.18pm British time)

Chris Burton and Shadow Man (equal third, Australian team): 1.46pm local time (12.46pm British time)

Felix Vogg and Dao De L’Océan (fifth, Swiss team): 1.58pm local time (12.58pm British time)

Stephane Landois and Chaman Dumontceau (seventh, French team): 1.02pm local time (12.02pm British time)

Yoshiaki Oiwa and MGH Grafton Street (eighth, Japanese team): 12.50pm local time (11.50am British time)

Clarke Johnstone and Menlo Park (equal ninth, New Zealand team): 12.46pm local time (11.46am British time)

Giovanni Ugolotti and Swirly Temptress (equal ninth, Italian team): 2.30pm local time (1.30pm British time)

Germany hold the team silver and France the team bronze following the dressage, with New Zealand, Japan and the USA fourth, fifth and sixth.

All the Olympic cross-country times

