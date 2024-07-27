Rider eliminated for blood in horse’s mouth at Paris Olympics





The first Italian eventing team rider Emiliano Portale has been eliminated from the Paris Olympics as his horse Future had blood in his mouth during his dressage test.

The rider finished his test on the 16-year-old bay gelding in the Olympic eventing and was given a score, but was subsequently eliminated.

Emiliano spoke to the press before he knew he had been eliminated, with translation help from coach Giacomo della Chiesa. They confirmed the horse had accidentally bitten his tongue or lip near the end of the test and that he has been checked by vets and there is no serious injury.

A statement from the FEI said: “The horse, Future, ridden by athlete no. 13 Emiliano Portale (ITA), was eliminated during the eventing dressage test after blood was found in the horse’s mouth during the post-competition check on 27 July.

“Elimination under this rule does not imply that there was any intention to hurt or harm the horse, but the FEI discipline rules have been put in place to ensure that horse welfare is protected at all times.”

Under the rules for the eventing Olympic format, the Italian team can now bring in their alternate rider as a substitute. They will have to carry 100 penalties for Emiliano’s non-completion in the dressage phase, as well as 20 for substituting.

The Italian alternate pair are Olympic debutants Rubis De Prere and Rubis De Prere. They will now take part in the cross-country tomorrow as members of the Italian team.

