



Britain is in team gold medal position after the eventing dressage at Paris 2024 with a new Olympic record-best score of 66.7.

Laura Collett also heads Britain’s hopes in the individual medals, by virtue of her record-breaking test with her triple five-star winner London 52. Their score of 17.5 is the best ever Olympic eventing dressage mark, and Laura’s top result in all 390 of her international dressage tests.

The British team are 7.4 clear of nearest rivals Germany (74.1), whose leading combination Michael Jung and Chipmunk are also hot on Laura’s heels in the individual contest with their superb score of 17.8.

Home nation France hold provisional team bronze at this stage on 81.2. On the individual leaderboard, Chinese individual rider Alex Hua Tian (Jilsonne Van Bareelhof) and Australia’s Chris Burton (Shadow Man) are tied for third on a first phase score of 22.

Nine nations are featured in the top 10 after the eventing dressage. British is the only nation to have two competitors among the highest 10 placings, with Laura in the lead and Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo) in sixth on 23.4 at this stage. Tom McEwen and JL Dublin are in 11th on 25.8.

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Dao De L’Océan were among the competitors to make an impression this afternoon. Felix, a five-star winner, looked to have tears in his eyes as he exited the Versailles arena after scoring 22.1 with this relatively inexperienced 11-year-old Kannan gelding.

“He gives me so much confidence, because I know that when I do it right, he’s doing it right – and I give him confidence,” said Felix, who is in provisional fifth ahead of cross-country.

Italy’s Giovanni Ugolotti also delivered a strong test during the late afternoon session. This is the first Olympics for the Gloucestershire-based rider, who earned a score of 25.7 with Swirly Temptress to hold equal ninth overnight with New Zealand’s Clarke Johnstone (Melino Park).

Clarke’s team-mate Tim Price and Falco are also within touching distance of the leaders, having set down a solid score of 26.5 late this afternoon.

“You don’t get atmosphere like this anywhere else in the world – it’s an Olympic Games, but that makes it really exciting,” said Tim, adding that this combined with the Falco’s freshness meant some tension crept in at times, but such is the horse’s quality, he was still able to reach high marks.

“A big part of our job is being able to deliver under those kind of circumstances. He was fresh and wanted to look at things, but he’s here for a reason and he stayed with me more than not with me, so we were able to quietly pick up a few good points around the place.”

Austin O’Connor and his Maryland five-star winner Colorado Blue are the leading Irish combination at this stage with a score of 31.7, putting them 28th after dressage.

“I was trying to break the 30 barrier,” said Austin, whose first-phase score with this super cross-country horse is almost seven penalties better than Tokyo. “A lot of his work was really quality. The changes didn’t quite come off yet as we hoped, but other than that, he didn’t put a foot wrong. He tried his best.”

The Irish team, which comprises Austin alongside Susie Berry (Wellfields Lincoln) and Sarah Ennis (Action Lady M), are in 11th place ahead of the jumping phases.

