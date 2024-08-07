



Britain’s Olympic equestrian medallists have received royal congratulations from The Queen following their success at Paris 2024.

Her Majesty, who is patron of British Equestrian, said in a post on Instagram that she “along with our entire country – could not be prouder of every member of Team GB” for their “tremendous tally of medals at the Paris 2024 Games”.

In the post shared on The Royal Family’s Instagram account, and signed “Camilla R”, she added: “I am full of admiration for your skill, passion and determination and I send my warmest congratulations to you all.”

Britain’s horses and riders have enjoyed an exceptional Olympics, winning team medals in all three disciplines for the first time since the home Games of London 2012.

As well as excelling in the team competitions – with gold medals in eventing and showjumping, plus dressage bronze – all nine riders also qualified for the individual finals, with seven finishing in the top 10.

Lottie Fry (Glamourdale) and Laura Collett (London 52) headed the individual British performances, taking home respective individual bronze medals in dressage and eventing respectively.

The Princess Royal, who competed at the 1976 Olympics and is president of the British Olympic Association, presented the eventing team medals on 29 July.

The Olympic equestrian events concluded with the individual showjumping final yesterday (6 August). The venue now be used for the Olympic modern pentathlon from 8 August, and next month’s Paralympic Games.

