



Laura Collett won her first individual senior championship medal with an exceptional performance in this afternoon’s Olympic final to secure bronze just hours after helping Britain to historic eventing team gold.

Germany’s Michael Jung was crowned individual champion for a third time, winning Olympic eventing gold with Chipmunk FRH, while Australia’s Chris Burton took individual silver with relatively new ride Shadow Man.

Laura and London 52 – the sole combination from the gold medal-winning British team in Tokyo – had unfinished business coming into these Games.

Their CV is awash with major wins, records, championship appearances. Laura’s own medal haul includes youth and young horse individual gongs. But there remained a gap, in the shape of an individual senior championship medal – a spot now filled by virtue of her superb horsemanship across all three phases in Paris, with this very special gelding.

The pair set a new Olympic record dressage score of 17.5 on the opening day, followed by a cross-country jumping clear – crossing the line two seconds over the optimum time, which Laura attributed to taking extra care on the turns after London 52 lost a shoe. Their first showjumping round – where they had one rail and 0.8 of a time-penalty – clinched gold for the team, while their clear in the second earned Laura a place on the individual podium.

London 52, who Laura owns with Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett, was flawless in the showjumping round to decide the individual medals. In doing so, Laura becomes the first British woman to reach an individual Olympic eventing podium since Tina Cook in 2008.

Laura’s path to this moment has been tough. Past championships have not always gone fully to plan. She lost the sight in one of her eyes in a fall that almost claimed her life in 2013.

London 52, while always quality, has had to learn how to go across country. It’s been a lifetime’s work for both – together – to reach this moment.

“I just want every child out there to realise that you can never dream too big,” said Laura, 34, after helping Britain to the team title this morning.

In the backdrop of the palace of the Sun King, the sky is the limit…

More to follow…

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now