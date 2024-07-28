



The Paris Olympic cross-country brought thrills, drama, and plenty of surprises, so if you want to catch up with it all, here’s a round-up of the top stories.

We have a new combination in the individual gold medal position, while the Brits gave their fans back home and in Versailles lots to smile about.

Great Britain has held on to the gold medal position ahead of tomorrow’s (28 July) showjumping – and Japan has moved up into the medals following a reshuffle

Chris Burton delivered a superb round on Shadow Man, the horse he borrowed from Ben Hobday for the Paris Games

Britain’s Ros Canter picked up a surprise 15 penalties for a missed flag at fence 21c, which at the time of publication is under review

Germany’s Michael Jung delivered yet another cross-country masterclass aboard his long-term partner Chipmunk FRH

Yoshi Oiwa piloted his new partner, Pippa Funnell’s 2019 Burghley winner MGH Grafton Street, to a clear around Pierre Le Goupil’s track to keep himself in the top 10, and Japan in medal contention

The second of the Brits to go, Laura Collett and London 52 kept our hopes firmly alive

There were gasps when Christoph Wahler parted ways with Carjatan S, plummeting Germany out of team medal contention

The French crowds made their enthusiasm known throughout the day, but even more so for home-side rider Karim Florent Laghouag when he jumped clear inside the time

Tom McEwen was first to go for the Brits and what a round he delivered to become just the second rider of the day to finish clear inside the time

Germany’s Julia Krajewski got proceedings under way this morning as pathfinder in the Olympic cross-country at the Paris Games

Polish rider Jan Kaminski’s Olympic bid nearly wasn’t to be after a fall at his home Nations Cup just four weeks ago

And finally, to help you to prepare, we’ve rounded up the five things you won’t want to miss during Monday’s action.

