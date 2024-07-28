



Tomorrow marks a huge day at the Paris Olympics for equestrian competitors and fans alike as it is showjumping day for the eventers where, crucially, the final team and individual medals will be decided.

So, if you’re tuning into the Olympic eventing action at home, what should you look out for? Read on, we’ve got you covered…

Olympic eventing showjumping day: key things to watch

1. The final horse inspection. This will take place at 7.45am (6.45am British time) and is a crucial part of any elite eventing competition. All riders who wish to complete the competition must first present their horses to the ground jury made up of Xavier Le Sauce, Christina Klingspor (SWE) and Robert Stevenson (USA) and veterinary specialists to check that all equine athletes are in good health prior to taking part in the showjumping. This will NOT be televised, but don’t worry as our reporters will be poised to bring you all the news as it happens.

2. The Brits. Team GB holds team gold position after the first two phases, with Laura Collett (London 52) in individual silver medal position just .5 of a penalty behind Germany’s Michael Jung (Chipmunk FRH). The pressure is now on Laura, Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo) and Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) to ensure they don’t allow the team gold medal to slip from their grasp to retain the country’s place as reigning Olympic champions.

3. Two rounds of showjumping. Yes that’s correct – at the Olympics there are two rounds of showjumping for many of the competitors. The initial round kicks off at 10am (9am British time) during which the team medals will be decided. However, all individuals must also jump in this morning session for the chance to qualify for the afternoon session where the top 25 individuals jump again to determine the final individual standings. The afternoon session is due to get underway at 2pm (1pm British time).

4. Chris Burton. The Australian has had nearly three years out of eventing after giving up the sport to go showjumping in 2021. He returned in the spring this year and goes into the final phase in individual bronze position after a sensational cross-country round with Shadow Man, who he only started riding at the start of this season. What a story it will be if he could take an Olympic individual medal on his return – you’d expect all the showjumping he’s been doing will stand him in good stead for this final phase.

5. Some fancy fences. Undoubtedly, as per many previous Olympics, the showjumping course is sure to be a feast for the eyes. In past years, Olympic showjumping fences have been designed with a strong nod to the host nation’s heritage, so keep an eye out. Pierre Le Goupil’s cross-country track was widely regarded as “the most beautiful” many had ever seen, so that has set a standard for the showjumping fence builders to live up to.

