



Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo did what they do best during their Paris Olympics cross-country round as anchors for the British team in the Olympic eventing competition.

They jumped a great round, stopping the clock with seven seconds to spare, but have been awarded 15 penalties for a missed flag at fence 16abcd, The Viewpoint over the Grand Canal. These penalties are under review and Ros and the British camp are “confident” they will be removed once the official video footage has been studied.

“I touched a flag coming out of the triple brushes in the woods, but I would never have imagined that I didn’t jump the jump,” explained Ros. “I didn’t come back and think I’d done anything but go clear inside the time, so hopefully the penalties will be removed.”

Ros and “Walter’s” performance around the Pierre Le Goupil-designed track looked to be flawless and should the penalties be removed, they will go into the final day of competition tomorrow on their 23.4 dressage score in fifth place individually.

“Walter was his usual incredible self. He absolutely loves to run and he loves to gallop and jump and he loves the crowd – he was in his element,” said Ros of the 12-year-old gelding, owned by Archie and Michele Saul. “He was nicely tucked up in bed about an hour ago having a sleep, so we had to get him up to get ready for the cross-country, so it’s been a good day for him in France!”

Crucially, even with 15 penalties currently attached to Ros’ score, Britain remains at the top of the team leaderboard after the Olympics cross-country day on a score of 82.5. France are in silver on 87.2, while Japan are vying for their first Olympic eventing medal in bronze on 93.8 going into tomorrow’s showjumping.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Olympic Games, Royal International Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now