



Strong performances in the Paris Olympic cross-country phase are keeping the huge crowds entertained as Britain continues to hold the top team spot.

At the end of the second rotation of team riders on Olympics cross-country day, Britain continues to hold the top spot, followed by France, then Japan.

Japan’s Yoshi Oiwa kept a cool head to deliver a clear round aboard the experienced MGH Grafton Street. The pair came home inside the time to finish on their 25.50 dressage.

Yoshi and “Squirrel” have only been a partnership for three months, but Pippa Funnell – who rode the 16-year-old gelding to victory at Burghley in 2019 – has been guiding the partnership.

“He’s just an amazing horse,” said Yoshi, who described his Olympic cross-country round as “amazing”.

“It’s a narrow track where you are galloping so the spectators are very close, there are a lot of people which I didn’t expect so much. It was a beautiful round all the way round with everyone watching and cheering us.”

Frenchman Stephane Landois added 2.8 time-penalties to his 24.4 dressage with Chaman Dumontceau.

Stephane said the 12-year-old gelding concentrated well throughout the course, stuck to the plan and “did exactly what he needed to do”.

“There’s so much atmosphere and the crowd is so loud,” he said “My horse was a little taken aback so I really had to try hard to keep him concentrated and on track because he’s not used to the crowds like this.”

Clarke Johnstone couldn’t hide his delight when he finished the Olympic cross-country with a clear jumping round aboard Menlo Park, adding 4.8 time-penalties to their 30.5 dressage.

“I don’t very often fist pump, but I was pretty excited at the finish,” said Clarke. “It’s just such a buzz about it. The venue and weather is incredible, and I’m proud to be a Kiwi, proud to be on the team, and really proud of my horse.”

Clarke said he “couldn’t fault” 14-year-old Menlo Park.

“He left the start box and jumped every fence how I wanted. He was just on the job. I had no idea how he was going to cope with the crowds being so loud and so close to the fence and if anything, it helped me,” he said.

“He just felt so motivated all the way around the course. Even towards the end of the course when I was asking him for a bit of extra effort he was really giving it to me. He’s always a good jumper, and really reliable on his lines, but he honestly just skipped around and gave me a dream ride.”

