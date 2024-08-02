



Virgil, Shane Rose’s five-star and Tokyo team silver medal-winning ride has bowed out from senior championship duties after a solid Olympic swansong in Paris.

Shane, who came back from serious injury to ride at the Games, confirmed after the Olympic eventing team showjumping final that this would be Virgil’s last championship.

The 19-year-old gelding won five of his seven international outings between Tokyo and Paris, where their credible performance for the Australian team resulted in 20th place individually.

“He’s an amazing horse. He’s done a lot. This is his sixth occasion in Europe and back to Australia,” said Shane, his voice choking with emotion.

“We’ve really had a championship focus with him. We’ve looked after him.

“We’ve just ticked him over. We’ve prepared for championships. He’s come over to Europe and done five-stars like Pau and Burghley and Luhmuhlen trying to get to championships, but I haven’t needed to try and back him up at multiple three-day events throughout his career in a year, and I think that’s probably helped.

“He’s a beautiful type of horse, he’s put together well, he’s got good feet. I think he’s always done things within himself. So I think that’s helped his career, but you know, there’s not many horses that can be a four-star horse for 13 years.”

He added: “Use it or lose it. That’s certainly how it’s been with him. We’ve kept him in work, and just maintained his health and it’s repaid.”

Alongside their Olympic performances, the pair represented their country at the 2018 and 2022 World Championships. Virgil, who Shane owns with his wife Niki and Michelle Hasibar, made his five-star debut at Adelaide in 2015 and finished second. They would return to win the Australian five-star eight years later.

Their remarkable CV includes 16th at Burghley in 2016, seventh at Lumühlen in 2017 and third at Pau in 2019, and 16 wins from 49 international starts. What the future holds for this eventing titan is not yet decided, but Shane was clear that Virgil “doesn’t like to sit around”.

Eventing is a partnership and in Shane, Virgil had an unshakable ally. For Shane to even reach Paris given the extent of the injuries he sustained in a training fall just four months ago was a Herculean achievement.

“I guess I’m pretty determined,” said Shane, adding there was “not really” a moment he thought getting to these Games would not happen.

“There were probably a couple of moments where I was hoping to be better than I was along the journey, but they were maybe a couple of times and fleeting moments. I felt like every day I’ve improved incredibly, even since arriving here. I think I’ve improved in the week I’ve been here.

“I’ve had a lot of people supporting me to get here. I certainly couldn’t have done it without all their help. If you want to do something, there’s a way to do it.”

He added: “It’s a pretty good motivating factor, trying to get to the Olympic Games. I felt like I had an important job to do to help the team and I feel like I’ve done my bit. It would have been great to finish without the pole down. But I’m really proud of my horse. He’s done an amazing job.”

