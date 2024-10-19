



British showjumper Harry Charles is one of the shining lights of the sport and in 2024 he added an Olympic gold medal to his staggering list of accolades and achievements.

But did you know the 25-year-old loves flying in his spare time? Or that he made his five-star showjumping debut as a teenager? Or that he is dating Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Read on learn more about super-talented showjumper Harry Charles.

How old is British showjumper Harry Charles?

Harry Charles was born on 15 July 1999 and celebrated his 25th birthday shortly before the Olympic Games. He was seven years old when one of his top horses, the 18-year-old stallion Balou Du Reventon, was born.

Harry says it is his passion for the sport and his love for the horses that drives him.

He was eight showjumping medals to his name – two for senior championships (Olympic gold in 2024 and team world championship bronze in 2022) and six youth medals.

When did Harry Charles start showjumping?

Harry Charles enjoyed plenty of success in the showjumping ring on ponies, but his big break into the top tier of the sport came as a teenager in 2018 when he first stepped up to five-star level at the global mecca of showjumping, CHIO Aachen.

Harry was one of the youngest riders in the field when he made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. Three years later he won gold in Paris.

His reign as the world’s leading under-25 rider has lasted for over five years now – he even broke into the top 10 of the leading showjumpers in the world for the first time recently. He modestly credited those around him for the achievement: “It’s really nice for my horses and my whole team – it’s a reflection on everyone.”

What brands does Harry represent?

Rolex signed leading young showjumper Harry Charles as its youngest Testimonee in 2019, entrusting him to represent the luxury brand on the global stage.

Harry’s equestrian hero is fellow British showjumper Scott Brash, with whom he won team gold at the Paris Olympics.

Music is a key part of Harry’s life and he will regularly immerse himself in his headphones between classes. You can find out what he’s currently listening to on his Spotify.

What makes Harry Charles so good?

Harry says being patient, mentally strong and having a good work ethic are the secrets to success for a professional showjumper.

If he hadn’t followed his dream of becoming a top showjumper, Harry says he would love to be a pilot – flying and golf are two of his hobbies.

At the age of 16, Harry beat his father Peter Charles to win the Welsh Masters, becoming the youngest rider to take the title.

Who is Harry Charles’ girlfriend?

Harry Charles’ girlfriend is heiress, model and showjumper Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

His current string of top horses include Romeo 88, Sherlock, Aralyn Blue, Casquo Blue, looked after by super groom Georgia Ellwood.

The Charles family base is Heathcroft Farm in Hampshire.

What are Harry’s greatest showjumping achievements?

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland 5 Star, Pau Horse Trials, London International.Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now