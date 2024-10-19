British showjumper Harry Charles is one of the shining lights of the sport and in 2024 he added an Olympic gold medal to his staggering list of accolades and achievements.
But did you know the 25-year-old loves flying in his spare time? Or that he made his five-star showjumping debut as a teenager? Or that he is dating Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Read on learn more about super-talented showjumper Harry Charles.
How old is British showjumper Harry Charles?
- Harry Charles was born on 15 July 1999 and celebrated his 25th birthday shortly before the Olympic Games. He was seven years old when one of his top horses, the 18-year-old stallion Balou Du Reventon, was born.
- Harry says it is his passion for the sport and his love for the horses that drives him.
- He was eight showjumping medals to his name – two for senior championships (Olympic gold in 2024 and team world championship bronze in 2022) and six youth medals.
When did Harry Charles start showjumping?
- Harry Charles enjoyed plenty of success in the showjumping ring on ponies, but his big break into the top tier of the sport came as a teenager in 2018 when he first stepped up to five-star level at the global mecca of showjumping, CHIO Aachen.
- Harry was one of the youngest riders in the field when he made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. Three years later he won gold in Paris.
- His reign as the world’s leading under-25 rider has lasted for over five years now – he even broke into the top 10 of the leading showjumpers in the world for the first time recently. He modestly credited those around him for the achievement: “It’s really nice for my horses and my whole team – it’s a reflection on everyone.”
What brands does Harry represent?
- Rolex signed leading young showjumper Harry Charles as its youngest Testimonee in 2019, entrusting him to represent the luxury brand on the global stage.
- Harry’s equestrian hero is fellow British showjumper Scott Brash, with whom he won team gold at the Paris Olympics.
- Music is a key part of Harry’s life and he will regularly immerse himself in his headphones between classes. You can find out what he’s currently listening to on his Spotify.
What makes Harry Charles so good?
- Harry says being patient, mentally strong and having a good work ethic are the secrets to success for a professional showjumper.
- If he hadn’t followed his dream of becoming a top showjumper, Harry says he would love to be a pilot – flying and golf are two of his hobbies.
- At the age of 16, Harry beat his father Peter Charles to win the Welsh Masters, becoming the youngest rider to take the title.
Who is Harry Charles’ girlfriend?
- Harry Charles’ girlfriend is heiress, model and showjumper Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
- His current string of top horses include Romeo 88, Sherlock, Aralyn Blue, Casquo Blue, looked after by super groom Georgia Ellwood.
- The Charles family base is Heathcroft Farm in Hampshire.
What are Harry’s greatest showjumping achievements?
- In 2021, he landed a hat-trick of five-star wins at his home show, the London International Horse Show, including the World Cup with Stardust and the grand prix on Borsato – it was the first time in 16 years that both feature classes had been won by the same rider.
- Harry broke his arm just four weeks before the Paris Olympics, making a remarkable recovery but competing with his wrist strapped, to win Olympic gold.
- Harry Charles was born into showjumping to parents Peter and Tara Charles and his sisters Scarlett and Sienna both compete, too. Peter was part of Great Britain’s gold medal-winning showjumping team at the London Olympics in 2012 and two of Peter’s team-mates, Scott Brash and Ben Maher, jumped alongside Harry to win gold in Paris.
- Harry’s latest five-star success came at the London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour just days after the Paris Olympics.
- Harry Charles has 82,000 followers on Instagram.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland 5 Star, Pau Horse Trials, London International.Horse Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
‘He’s so affectionate, like a teddy bear’: the story of Harry Charles’s London grand prix hero Sherlock
Harry Charles wins ‘toughest grand prix’
The Charles household are celebrating today after 13-year-old Harry won the pony grand prix in Hagen
Parties, Paris and plans for LA2028: father and son on their Olympic gold medals
‘The round he deserves’: Harry Charles delivers stand-out performance in World Showjumping Championships team final
Take an exclusive peek round Harry Charles’ yard
H&H visited the Hampshire stables of up-and-coming star Harry Charles and we encountered classy horses, a great team and stunning
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round