‘We are part of the family, not just a groom’: behind the scenes with Harry Charles’ groom Georgia Ellwood





High-flying British showjumper Harry Charles’ groom Georgia Ellwood has been part of the hugely successful Heathcroft Farm team for four years. As show groom, she has established herself as a key part of Harry’s success at some of the biggest shows on the international circuit, travelling to the likes of the Tokyo Olympics, the Rolex Majors, European and World Championships, and World Cups.

Georgia, who was recognised at last month’s British Showjumping awards as groom of the year, took some time out of her busy schedule to chat about her role looking after nine horses in Harry’s string.

“They are all different ages and have different levels of experience,” Georgia explains of her charges. “Romeo 88 and Balou Du Reventon are our older and more experienced horses. Balou du Reventon is an absolute gem – he is the yard’s favourite at the moment. He is a stallion but does not act so at all – he is so sweet. We call him the old grandpa of the yard.

“On the other hand, Romeo 88 is more of a handful than Balou. He is quite grumpy but can also be very affectionate at the same time. He wants the attention, then once he has it he changes his mind.”

According to Georgia, one of her favourite younger horses is rising star Sherlock, a Belgium-bred 10-year-old son of Bisquet Balou VD Mispelaere.

“He is the most lovable little thing that you could ever come across,” she reveals. “He is cheeky and very sweet, and he gives everything when he is in the ring which is so nice to see. I am sure that Harry would agree with me that he is a little trooper.”

She describes Malcolm Pyrah’s home-bred eight-year-old Dunroe Quality, known at home as Bandit, as “very special”.

“He is incredibly scopey – he is like a spring,” she says. “He is very cool but comes with some challenges. He loves to test me on the ground, but he becomes a different horse when Harry rides him. He is one of the best young horses that I have ever seen. I am hoping that in the future he will continue to develop, and I really think he will be something very special to the sport of showjumping.

“All the horses have different characteristics; you definitely have to spend some one-on-one time with them to get to know them.”

Georgia Ellwood: ‘A lovely yard to be a part of’

Georgia describes being part of Harry Charles’s hugely successful team, based at Heathcroft Farm in Hampshire, as “truly exciting”.

“At Heathcroft Farm we are part of the family, not just a groom,” she says. “Peter Charles trusts us and that means a lot to us. He is extremely involved in the yard but at the same time, he likes us to have our independence. It is a lovely yard to be a part of. The family is amazing to us, which helps us love our jobs. They are just so nice to be around.”

During her time as Harry Charles’ groom, Georgia has accompanied the world’s leading under-25 rider to some of the biggest competitions in the world, including flying the British flag at the Rolex Majors, Tokyo Olympics, European and World Championships, Nations Cups and World Cups.

“I have noticed a significant difference in his riding,” she says. “He is such a chilled person to be around. At the same time, when he is at the bigger shows, he wants to do well and so he sometimes places pressure on himself. I try to remain calm and quiet to help him out.

“Harry is a perfectionist and after working here it is clear to me how hard he works. He is one of the hardest-working riders that I have ever seen. He wants it so much.”

Georgia describes being recognised by British Showjumping as groom of the year as “amazing”.

“It was great to be recognised – we all put in so much hard work and the hours are long, so having that recognition meant the world to me,” she says.

“When I first started in the sport, there was a division between the riders and grooms. Whenever a rider won a class, the spotlight was placed on the rider, the horse, and the owner. But in the past year or two, the grooms have come to be recognised. This is great and makes a difference.

“We work so hard behind the scenes,” she adds. “There are so many people in the teams behind each of the riders and their horses, including trainers, farriers, vets, and business managers, and everyone’s role is vital, as we work in a team sport.”

Georgia has always been interested in horses and competed through her childhood.

“As I got older, I began to recognise that I was probably not as good as some of the other young riders, so I decided to switch to grooming and I got a job when I was 15 mucking out stables,” she says. “It escalated quite quickly for me to my first full-time job as a show groom.

“I enjoyed the fact that I was still part of a team and got to ride,” she adds. “Being around a rider who competes at the top shows definitely gives you a buzz. My advice for the younger generation is that being a groom is hard work and it is tiring. But when something clicks and goes right, it is just an unimaginable feeling. Just keep working hard and the results will show.”

Life as Harry Charles’ groom: ‘I was immensely proud’

The best parts of the job, says Georgia, are winning, and working with and learning about new horses, “watching them develop”.

“When they get older and they jump in their first grand prix, it’s a lovely feeling,” she says. “I definitely feel proud to be part of this.

“I really enjoy attending the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping Majors as they are so well organised,” adds Georgia. “They have not just thought of the riders, but they also focus on the wellbeing of the horses. As a groom, this is so important for us. The grooms are treated and viewed the same way as riders, and that is one of the nicest things. The atmosphere at the Majors is incredible. CHIO Aachen is one of my favourite shows to attend. The Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping Majors are definitely some of the best shows in the world.”

Georgia underlines the “significant effect” the Rolex Grand Slam has had on the sport.

“It has opened doors for young riders and grooms, and provided access to different types of venues,” she says of the “amazing” events, which have “raised the level” of the sport.

“They are so well organised and hosted in great locations. The Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping Majors have had a significant impact on the grooms – they have really recognised us and enabled us to have a say on things.”

Looking back on the past few years, Georgia says she has so many proud memories, but Harry’s bronze medal-winning performance at last year’s world showjumping championships stands out.

“Harry jumped an amazing clear round on the final day to secure the medal,” remembers Georgia. “Another highlight was the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the first day when Harry jumped clear. I was immensely proud.”

Georgia describes the grooms’ community as “extremely close”.

“We are a big friendship group,” she says. “We see each other week in and week out so you form great friendships. It is a nice community of people.

“It is a very supportive atmosphere as well – if you need help or are struggling, someone will come and help you,” she adds. “There is not a bad person in the grooming community. We are all very lucky that we have one another and that we support each other as it can get slightly overwhelming at some points.”

With thanks to Rolex Grand Slam.

