



Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual displays in the care of their charges day and night

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the Absorbine Groom of the Year award

Previous winners of the Groom of the Year award

Previous winners of this award include:

2023: Lucy Scudamore , groom to Carl Hester

, groom to Carl Hester 2022: Ruth Asquith, Nicola Wilson’s head groom, who joined her team in March 2016

Nicola Wilson’s head groom, who joined her team in March 2016 2021: Tilly Hughes , groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games

, groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games 2020: Amelia Jay Sanderson , freelance groom



, freelance groom 2019: Amy Phillips , groom to Piggy French

, groom to Piggy French 2018: Jane Felton , groom to Jonty Evans

, groom to Jonty Evans 2017: E-J Eldridge , yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station

, yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station 2016: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com