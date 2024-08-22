Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual displays in the care of their charges day and night
Nominations for this award open on Thursday 22 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on 19 September, and can be submitted via the link below.
Previous winners of the Groom of the Year award
Previous winners of this award include:
- 2023: Lucy Scudamore, groom to Carl Hester
- 2022: Ruth Asquith, Nicola Wilson’s head groom, who joined her team in March 2016
- 2021: Tilly Hughes, groom to Laura Collett and was her travelling groom for the Tokyo Games
- 2020: Amelia Jay Sanderson, freelance groom
- 2019: Amy Phillips, groom to Piggy French
- 2018: Jane Felton, groom to Jonty Evans
- 2017: E-J Eldridge, yard manager at Stallions AI breeding station
- 2016: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin
About the Horse & Hound Awards 2024
The Horse & Hound Awards are back for a ninth year in a row, in partnership with NAF and Agria.
As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2024 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.
This year we will be returning to Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, can look forward to a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 27 November. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com