A complete guide to Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets

Every May, Windsor undergoes a horsey transformation to host the wonderful Royal Windsor Horse Show (8-12 May). Whether you are horse-mad, want to shop ’til you drop, or just want to enjoy a spectacular performance, it has something for everyone and now is the time to get your Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets.

A variety of tickets are available prior to the show, details of which can be found below.

The show is action-packed and visitors will be have the option to to watch leading international dressage riders competing in the CDI4* Al Shira’aa dressage class, as well as CSI5* showjumping classes, top level showing, driving and endurance competition and so much more. You can also watch the DAKS Pony Club mounted games, the Shetland Pony Grand National and The Pageant, a 90-minute show celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria, will run on the evenings of 9—11 May too, for which separate tickets are available.

Prices of Royal Windsor Horse Show tickets

Ticket prices depend on the day you wish to attend and whereabouts you would like to sit and access.

General entry tickets General entry allows you access to the whole showground including its five arenas and the extensive shopping village. General entry tickets start from £10 on the Wednesday and include unreserved seating access. These tickets then increase in price throughout the rest of the week, costing £29.50 on the Saturday and Sunday. Castle Arena seating There is limited unreserved seating in the Castle Arena during the daytime performances which is available on a first come first served basis. But you can reserve your seat in the West grandstand of the Castle Arena for the dressage competitions on Thursday and Friday, and you also have the option to reserve your seat for the whole of the Saturday and Sunday daytime performances. All reserved seating is covered so you are protected from the elements. This extra cost ranges from £7.50 to £15. The Windsor Enclosure

The Windsor Enclosure features a purpose-built structure designed to be light and airy, offering a bar and bistro for meals and snacks. Outside there is a lawn with casual seating where you can enjoy the atmosphere before taking up your reserved, covered seat for your selected performance in The Queen’s Stand, where you can enjoy first class views of all the sporting action in the Castle Arena. Seats are only available during the daytime performances as Pageant tickets will be required during the evenings. Daytime prices range from £25 up to £56 as the week goes on.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show Club

Sharethrough (Mobile)

This club was formed in the show’s earliest years and its members are a valued part of the organising committee. During the show, members and their guests enjoy the very best views of all the sporting action and entertainment in the Castle Arena. Club members will also be invited to attend a drinks party at the show and will receive invitations to other equestrian sporting fixtures. Becoming a member of the club provides free entry to the show for you and a guest each day, exclusive access to the Club Enclosure with its restaurant, bar and arena-side lawn, premium seating alongside the Royal Box, forward car parking for the duration of the show and complimentary tickets to other equestrian events. Club members can purchase additional guest badges for individual days of the show.

A limited number of new memberships are available and can be purchased for £350. Guest tickets range from £35 to £70.

The Pageant

All pageant ticket holders will be able to access the show from 3pm onwards and enjoy the international action and extensive shopping village. There are two ticket types for The Pageant; general seating and the Windsor Enclosure.

General seating includes a reserved seat in the west or south grandstands for The Pageant, as well as access to Royal Windsor Horse Show from 3pm.

The majority of seating is covered, apart from the front two rows, which have a discounted price.

Top-priced tickets range between £22.50-49 per adult, second-priced tickets range between £17.50-39 per adult, while third-priced tickets range between £15-34.

Book tickets here

View Royal Windsor Horse Show timetable

You can keep up to date with all the latest news from the show on the Horse & Hound website and by following @horseandhound on Twitter and Facebook