



Izzy Walker’s first of three wins on the final day of Royal Windsor Horse Show came from the 138cm novice show pony class, where she piloted Helen Davies’ Wadacre Tigger to head the class and land the novice show pony championship.

Five-year-old Tigger, who is by Turberry Top Cat out of the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) winning 138cm show pony mare Wadacre Whisper, is in his first showing season.

With wins in the novice show pony classes at North of England and the British Show Pony Society winter championships already under his belt, Tigger coped tremendously with the buzzy atmosphere at Royal Windsor.

“He is one for the future so we will keep on just educating him this year,” said proud owner Helen.

The reserve championship went to the Adam Forster and David Jinks homebred and produced 148cm winner Swanlow Time To Shine (Jenny), partnered here by Livie Smith.

By Chiddock Time Limit out of Whalton A Bit Of A Sort – who was gifted to David and Adam by Claire Twiston-Davies – Jenny was named by David’s late mother before she passed away.

“There was a Jenny Wren nesting in the stable,” said an emotional Adam Forster as he recounted the story of her name.

“It is every show pony breeder’s dream to breed a novice show pony winner at Royal Windsor,” added Adam, who later watched David lead the reigning RIHS supreme winner Newoak Midnight Blue and Violet Mennie to the mini show pony/show hunter pony spoils.

“We always knew she was special, but Jenny has taken a long time to mature,” said Adam of the five-year-old, who will contest the part-bred Arab and novice show pony classes this season due to Livie having another ride in the 148cm open show pony classes.

Amelia Slater partnered the Harrison Taylor-produced 128cm winner Tandridge Hummingbird. Owned by breeder Joanna Adams, this was Hummingbird’s first ever show.

“We’re looking forward to her having a foal, so will just do a few more novice classes and then bring her out in a few years time for Amelia’s sister to ride,” explained Harrison.

To stay up to date with all the news from Royal Windsor, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website – and check out our live news service for updates across the showing rings

You may also be interested in: