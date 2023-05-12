



For the second year in a row, the Highland breed prevailed in the Horse & Hound Royal Windsor M&M in-hand supreme championship at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

This time, it was the turn of a home-bred, home-shown stallion, who beat 11 other native breed champions to the top spot.

Following in the hoofprints of last year’s supreme, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s home-bred mare Balmoral Leia, home-producer Rhiannon Randall’s home-bred stallion Fleetwoods Loch Lomond (Lochy) lapped up the atmosphere in the Castle Arena to be judge Amanda Gomersall’s choice for the title.

The four-year-old is out of Copperview Rose by Rhiannon’s own stallion Bluebraes Merrick, who has competed in both in-hand and ridden classes with much success.

“He has big shoes to fill being Merrick’s son,” said Rhiannon, who works in administration and referrals for the NHS and breeds on a small scale. “I bought Merrick as a foal and he’s now 12. Lochy is a carbon copy of his dad.”

Although only lightly shown, Lochy stood supreme champion at the Highland Pony breed show in 2022. The championship was judged by Balmoral Stud yard manager Sylvia Ormiston.

Today marked Rhiannon’s first Royal Windsor championship win.

“When you breed you always aim to produce something better than what you’ve already got,” said Rhiannon, who also cleans at a local veterinary practice to fund her showing hobby. “Lochy has been backed but he’s not ready to come out under-saddle yet and there is no rush, so I’ll aim to bring him out as a novice in 2024 all being well.

“I hope it proves that it is possible,” added Rhiannon. “Though, never in a million years did I expect this result. It all takes a lot of hard work. I start each day at 4.30am and I’m not home until 10pm. Last night it was past midnight by the time I got to bed and I was back up at 4am to head to Windsor.”

Reserve in the Royal Windsor M&M in-hand supreme championship was the champion Welsh section D, London Total Temptress, a five-year-old owned and handled by Tony Newman.

