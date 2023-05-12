Show centre housing rumours, huge Windsor walls and other things the horse world is talking about





Rumours quashed

The David Broome Event Centre is not for sale, its owners have confirmed, although it may relocate at some point in future. Rumours had circulated that the Chepstow showground, which runs hugely popular national and international showjumping events, was to be sold or built on.But centre director James Broome told H&H there are no plans to sell. He explained that a huge number of houses is being built in the area, and the team did not want to eventually be an island in a new town, which could affect the running of shows.

Towering walls

A puissance combination finished third in their first attempt at the big red wall, at Royal Windsor Horse Show, last night. Nici Wilson and Guaranteed Quality tipped a brick at 2.12m to finish behind joint winners Derek Morton (KBS High Quality) and Commandant Geoff Curran (Bishops Quarter). Nici, who was only given the green light to compete in the class last week, practised over a wall for the first time only three days before their debut.

Top Windsor action

Talking of Royal Windsor, H&H is keeping you up to date with all the action across disciplines. Charlotte Dujardin enjoyed a double victory on her first show since she gave birth to her daughter, showjumping comeback queens scored a top win and a palomino described as “all mouth, no trousers” topped the senior ridden line-up.

