‘He’s all mouth, no trousers’: part-bred Quarter Horse, 20, excelling in first show season





Despite being in his first year of affiliated showing, Kimberley Roberts’ spritely 20-year-old Blazara (Blaza) shone in his new job as a show horse to win the Royal Windsor senior ridden horse championship.

Riding school instructor Kimberley purchased the palomino, who is unusually bred being by an American Quarter Horse stallion out of a Saddlebred mare, as a yearling. She was only 17 when she bought him and she was partaking in a work experience placement at a Western yard at the time.

“I fell in love with him, even though he was quite an ugly baby,” she reflected. “I had to have him and he’s been with me forever. I’m the only person who has ever really been on his back.”

Kimberley backed Blaza, who is by Canaramic Heir, to ride herself and over the years they’ve competed in multiple disciplines:

“He’s been a typical riding club horse for most of his life, but more recently we’ve focused on British Dressage,” she said. “We’ve only started showing very recently; this is our first proper season and Windsor is our first big show. Despite this, he’s taken everything in his stride and I couldn’t fault him today.

“He can have a grumble at times, but he’s all mouth and no trousers,” added Kimberley, who was also making her Royal Windsor debut as a competitor. “He can look grumpy, but as long as you’ve fed him he’ll cheer up pretty quickly.”

Blaza is kept at the royal artillery stables, where Kimberley used to work.

Clare Merrigan Martin’s 15-year-old Solaris Dwenqua (above) ridden by Charlotte Merrigan Martin was reserve for the Royal Windsor senior ridden horse title.

