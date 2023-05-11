Riding standards, Charlotte Dujardin’s winning return, and more things the horse world is talking about





Charlotte Dujardin back with a win

Charlotte Dujardin (pictured, top) made a victorious return to competition following her baby break by claiming a convincing win in the Defender grand prix at Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday (10 May). Charlotte got back in the saddle three weeks ago, after giving birth to her daughter, Isabella, in early March. She posted 77.26% with her 2022 World Dressage Championships team silver medal-winning ride Imhotep, owned by Carl Hester and Coral Ingham, to secure the top spot.

Read what Charlotte had to say after her win

Riding standards in decline?

Mark Phillips reflects on cross-country day at Badminton Horse Trials and asks where eventing goes now in his latest exclusive H&H column. “The FEI is going headlong down the avenue of frangible technology, ground lines and anything else that could help stop horse falls, but the success of this policy is questionable,” he says. “Nothing is being done to make riders more responsible for helping their horses jump every fence. From the lower levels up, the general standard of riding and horsemanship is in decline, so it’s difficult to see how things will improve. The top echelon of riders are the obvious exception, but I don’t think anybody can argue that the skill of riding a tiring horse is anything but on the wane. At Badminton, Ros Canter, William Fox-Pitt, Tim Price and Tom Jackson stood out as examples of how to ride forward across country on soft ground.”

Read Mark’s thoughts in full

Paris 2024

Fresh details on the cross-country course, grooms’ accommodation, stabling and testing plans for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed at the FEI Sports Forum (24 to 25 April). The spectacular grounds of the palace of Versailles will host the equestrian events next year. In a new move for the 2024 Games, horses will be stabled by discipline, rather than nationality. The historic venue and Paris’s pledge to slash carbon emissions by 50%, compared to previous runnings of the Games, also bring a unique set of logistical challenges for organisers. Testing will mainly take place at Fontainebleau, while testing of the footing on the cross-country course will have to happen at Versailles. Details on the new eco-hostel for the grooms, plus arrivals and departures logistics, have also been shared.

Find out more about plans for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.