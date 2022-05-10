Meet Badminton’s special prize winners – from post-dressage climbers to a British-bred star





Who won the Badminton Horse Trials special prizes, at last week’s event presented by Mars Equestrian? Check out our complete list…

Butler Bowl, to the highest-placed British rider: Laura Collett

Laura and London 52 won the event, finishing on 21.4, a record finishing score for Badminton.

“It’s been my childhood dream – when I was three, my aunty walked me around Badminton on her shoulders when Pippa Funnell won and ever since then, I wanted to be Pippa Funnell,” said Laura after her victory.

Laurence Rook Trophy, to the best British rider who has not previously completed Badminton: David Doel

David finished sixth on Galileo Nieuwmoed, coming in just three seconds over the time across country and showjumping clear.

“He’s a class horse and a lovely horse and I’m very lucky to be able to ride him. His owner Gillian Jonas has been a fantastic supporter of me,” said David after his cross-country round.

“He has a pretty cool gallop and he’s quite an enthusiast now – he used to take quite a lot of kicking but he was taking the bridle all the way today. I was really chuffed with the shape of his jump and how he kept jumping. We’ve done a lot of fitness work and Nick Turner has been instrumental in making sure that we do get him fit enough and it’s paid off.”

Worshipful Company of Saddlers’ saddle, to the rider with the best score who is under 25 on 1 January 2023 and who has not previously won a Company saddle in the calendar year: Alice Casburn

Alice made a serious splash on her Badminton debut, finishing 19th at just 20 years old.

“I’m really, really nervous and then as soon as I get on, I’m ready to go and pretty happy with everything. I can understand why people keep going and going and going in this sport as I can see how you can get addicted to the adrenaline,” said Alice after her cross-country round.

Glentrool Trophy, to the horse and rider who have made greatest improvement on their dressage placing: Alice Casburn and Topspin, who moved up from 71st place to 19th

Alice’s impressive cross-country (4.8 time-faults) and showjumping (one down) performances on Topspin pulled them up the leaderboard to take this trophy, which Alice said meant the most to her because her mother Caroline (née Sizer) has also won it.

Frank Weldon Memorial Trophy, to the rider of youngest British-owned and ridden horse in top 12: Ros Canter for 10-year-old Lordships Graffalo

Runner-up Lordships Graffalo is probably the horse most people wanted to take home from this Badminton. He finished on his dressage score, the only horse to do so.

“I never would have dreamed of this result – we didn’t even know if he was ready, so to finish second is unreal,” she said. “He’s only a 10-year-old but such a professional every time he goes into the ring.”

Cotswold Life Trophy, to the top local rider: David Doel

David collected the local rider prize for his sixth place – he is based in Chippenham.

The William Miflin Memorial Trophy, to the rider of the horse with no cross-country jumping penalties and closest to optimum time: Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class

Ballaghmor Class finished four seconds inside the 11min 44sec optimum time, with Oliver saying: “He was a privilege to ride. That’s his eighth five-star he’s jumped round clear. He worried me in the warm-up as he was going over the top, then he settled once he saw two grey hunt horses who came over to meet him. They became his friends, like a comfort blanket, and escorted him to the start. He’s a funny, quirky old horse, but one I’ll probably never have again.”

Both horses ridden by Oliver Townend won one of the Badminton Horse Trials special prizes.

Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain prize, to the owner of best horse sired by a SHB(GB) graded stallion or premium stallion, provided it is in the top 12: Michele and Archie Saul for Lordships Graffalo

Lordships Graffalo is by the Trakehner Stallion, Grafenstolz, who has sired many leading British Breeding Futurity young event horses and is currently standing third in the World Breeding Federation of Sport Horses eventing sires.

The British Horse Foundation £1000, to the breeder of the highest-placed British-bred horse, provided it finished in the top 12: Lordships Stud for Lordships Graffalo

Lordships Graffalo was bred by the Lordships Stud at Writtle College in Essex, who were loaned his dam, Cornish Queen, by owner Pennie Wallace of Pencos Sport Horses. Cornish Queen is a daughter of Cornish Faer, who was competed at the top level by Katie Burton (nee Parker). Cornish Queen’s other progeny include the five-star mare Pencos Crown Jewel, by Jumbo, who is ridden by Ros.

Farriers’ Prize, to the owner and farrier of the best shod horse: farrier Jim Blurton for Swallow Springs, ridden by Oliver Townend and owned by Paul and Diana Ridgeon

Oliver Townend finished third on Swallow Springs, who was previously ridden by Andrew Nicholson. The pair went clear inside the time across country and had one down on the final day.

“He tapped his way round but he’s an old professional, a proper cross-country event horse,” said Oliver after his showjumping round. “I’m just very pleased for Diana and Paul Ridgeon and all the owners involved.”

Stud voucher £500, to the owner of the highest-placed British-owned mare: Trevor Dickens for Vanir Kamira

Piggy March finished fourth on Vanir Kamira, a great result for the 17-year-old mare who won here in 2019.

“She’s an amazing little horse and she’s given me the best days of my life competing,” said Piggy. “I’m very proud of her.”

Mars Equestrian and Spillers prize and Mark Holliday Memorial Trophy, to the groom of the winner: Tilly Hughes for London 52

Tilly describes London 52 – known as Dan – as a “lovely horse to look after”.

“He is quite shy and can be insecure,” she said. “Sometimes he is happy just to stand quietly at the back of his stable, but equally he can come up to you and ask for a cuddle. But when Laura is getting on him at a big event, he definitely has his game face on, he’s like ‘let’s go!’”

David Beaufort Memorial Trophy, to the person who has contributed to the running of the horse trials over many years: Bernie Tidmarsh, farrier at Badminton for over 30 years

Embryo transfer or ovum pick up session, to the highest-placed British-bred or domiciled mare to be in the top 20%, courtesy of Tomlinson Equine: Vanir Kamira

Another mares’ prize for Vanir Kamira – Piggy March piloted “Tilly”, an Irish sport horse by Camira De Haar Z, to a clear cross-country round just one second over the optimum time. They finished fourth.

Breeder of the winner: Ocke Riewerts for London 52

Winner London 52 is by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar Z.

Pictures of the winners of the Badminton Horse Trials special prizes taken by Peter Nixon and Nico Morgan

