



Austin O’Connor has charged into the lead in the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country at the five-star event, presented by Mars Equestrian.

The Irishman rode a highly competitive round with the outstanding cross-country horse Colorado Blue, including making light work of the direct route at The Lake. They came home just 20sec over the optimum time, making them the fastest pair of the day so far, with just 10.8pen sending them into the lead at this stage.

“He’s full of class. He’s one of the best horses in the world, in my opinion,” said Austin. “It was a lot more difficult a round than I would normally have, but he dug deep and kept galloping.”

Tim Price also jumped a super clear around the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country with 24 time-penalties on Vitali, with whom he lay equal 11th overnight.

The 2022 Badminton winner Laura Collett has opted to withdraw her 2023 ride Dacapo, the 14-year-old Diarado gelding owned by Diana Chappell, Gillian Morris-Adams, Alison and Michel Smedley and Carolyn Taylor. The pair lay seventh after the dressage phase and had been due to start the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course at 3.22pm this afternoon.

Kylie Roddy is another withdrawal; she and the Earl Grey Tea Party-Goers’ 17-year-old Carden Earl Grey lay 22nd overnight but will not run across country today.

Fiona Kashel has withdrawn her second ride, Frank Breach’s Creevagh Silver De Haar (equal 36th after dressage), after having a fall from WSF Carthago earlier today.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

