Heavy rain causes alterations to Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course





Due to heavy rain, some alterations have been made to the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course ahead of competitors tackling it at the event, presented by Mars Equestrian, tomorrow (7 May).

The announcement was made by officials at Badminton at 12.30pm today.

The statement read: “Due to the weather conditions at Badminton, the following alterations are being made to the cross country course.”

The changes include hardcore stone footing being placed behind the B element of fence 15; the Lightsource BP Pond.

The B element will be removed from the LeMieux Mound at fence 17 (pictured below).

The water level will be lowered at the Badminton Lake at fence 21.

Some decoration around fence 26, the Jubilee Clump Brush, will be removed to make it a “smoother line on the approach”. Some riders had raised some concerns over this fence prior to these alterations being announced.

Finally, the A element of the HorseQuest Quarry at fence 27 will be removed.

There is no alteration to the optimum time, time allowed or distance of the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course, which is designed by Eric Winter.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

