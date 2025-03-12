



“Is there horse meat in your lasagne? Don’t know.”

This was the message to the Government and public at the National Equine Forum (6 March), as industry leaders tried to hammer home the need for a robust, effective, digital-first equine identification system.

The Defra minister of the day is always invited to the forum, to take part in a session on “the equine industry in a changing world”, which usually includes an update on equine ID.

Under the last government, Defra carried out a consultation on the ID system and its plans to improve it, the outcome of which, in late 2022, was expected to be new legislation and a digital-first system.

But since Labour took power, work on such a system has been put on hold.

Opening the NEF session, Defra minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock said: “Let me assure you that the Government recognises the importance of equine identification and traceability to equine health and welfare and to public health, biosecurity and trade.

“The Government wants to see a robust and streamlined system for digitising equine identification. But we have paused work in this critical area while we tackle the very real challenges around public finances.

“My officials continue to engage with the British Horse Council (BHC) to explore ways equine ID and traceability can be improved within resourcing constraints. A very positive meeting took place last week, at which the creation of an industry/Defra co-design project was agreed, to explore a way ahead with this.”

The next speaker was Richard Newton, director of epidemiology and disease surveillance at the University of Cambridge, on protecting our horses’ health, which he described as a “team effort”.

He said all involved have a part to play, urging vets to report disease outbreaks and owners of horses and yards to improve biosecurity. And he explained the work of the Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance group, which he established.

“We, as a small group based in Cambridge, provide important surveillance outputs to try to give the industry what they want,” he said. “We support industry bodies; in 2021 after the major equine herpes outbreak in Valencia, we had to get horses back to competing. But our surveillance disease response activities are reliant on funding from the thoroughbred industry.

“That’s the sole support we get. I think it’s time, if we’re going to improve the scope and sustainability of what we do in protecting the equine industry in terms of infectious disease, we broaden the contributions we receive from different parts of the industry, not just the thoroughbreds.”

Dr Newton moved on to the threat of exotic equine disease emerging in the UK, adding that Defra and the Animal Plant and Health Agency do a “fantastic job”.

“But have they got everything they need to do the best job possible?” he said. “I believe no, they don’t. We come back to equine ID and traceability. Accurate data is required to enhance disease surveillance and improve disease outbreak control.

“Effective disease control requires prompt identification of affected and at-risk animals, tracing animals promptly that may be at risk from disease. The UK urgently needs an update to digital equine ID and traceability regulations. Should we get these emerging diseases, vector-borne diseases, we need to deal with them.”

Red tape, money and the law

BHC chair David Mountford then covered “red tape, money and the law”.

He said he was pleased to hear the minister understands the need for a good equine ID system, as this is “the foundation stone for the industry”.

“It’s going to enable the industry to grow, to flourish,” he said. “It benefits the trade. It benefits welfare. It stops fraud. We’ve heard from Richard very eloquently about how it provides the opportunity to control infectious disease, particularly in the face of an increased risk. But an important aspect is food security.”

Mr Mountford explained that after the horse meat scandal of 2013, the BHC was “urgently” invited by the then Defra secretary, who asked how such an issue could be avoided.

“We said, ‘Digital equine ID and traceability, that’ll do it,’” he said. “He said, ‘Yes’ and then he left. Over the last 12 years, every single minister we’ve met has said it’s a no-brainer; digital ID is the answer. Let’s do it. None of them have done it.

“Last year, it looked as if we were going to hit the mark. Draft legislation had been put together. It was with the lawyers – then we had a change in government and spending reviews, which has put things on pause again. It’s great to hear we’re going again; I hope, Minister, you’ll be the one who gets us over the line.”

Mr Mountford noted that £500m has been earmarked for a similar scheme in livestock, but the equine system would need less than half a per cent of this and would be an ideal pilot as we are much further ahead.

“The final point I want to make is that there is a risk,” he said. “In 2013, the horse meat scandal didn’t appear for no reason. It appeared because beef prices were high, there was high demand and beef supply was limited. Horse meat supply was plentiful and it was cheap. That situation is recurring now.

“So the triggers that made the problem happen in 2013 are there now and is there horse meat in your lasagne? Don’t know. Nobody’s tested it but it’s a distinct possibility. When we look back, the recommendations from everyone involved in 2013 were digital ID and traceability. Let’s hope the progress we make pre-empts and stops us buying horse meat in our next batch of ready prepared food.”

In a discussion afterwards, Baroness Hayman reiterated that she appreciates the importance of ID and traceability and that resources are limited, but she welcomes suggestions on how we can “move forward with this”.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now