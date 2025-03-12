A top stud withdraws from dressage, horse meat risks and other things the equestrian world is talking about





“A time of change”

Influential Danish dressage stud Blue Hors has withdrawn its horses from competition as the country works on a new framework for equine welfare in sport. A Blue Hors spokesperson said times are changing for dressage, and welfare, training methods and ethics are being debated. “These developments are taking place against a deeply serious background, and are decisive for the future of the sport,” he said. “The debate has started a long-awaited effort to make clearer guidelines for the ethical correct use of horses in sport.”

Warning to Government

Top industry figures have warned the Government of the possible consequences of failing to implement an effective, enforced digital equine ID system. At the National Equine Forum on 6 March, speakers covered the fact the Government has put work on such a system on hold – and told the Defra minister that food security is a major issue. British Horse Council chair David Mountford warned that the factors behind the horse meat crisis of 2013 all apply now. “Is there horse meat in your lasagne?” he asked. “Don’t know.”

Chasing dreams

A young rider who “almost called it quits” has shown why you should never give up on your dreams, as he landed his first Cheltenham Festival win. Patrick Wadge was first home in the Ultima Handicap Chase with Myretown, trained by Lucinda Russell, on the first day of the Festival. It took the 23-year-old nearly two years to win under Rules but is now being rewarded for his patience and perseverance. “Thanks to Lucinda and Scu and the owners,” he said. “It’s crazy, the opportunities I’ve had, the places I’ve been and the horses I’ve got a ride on. He’s the best horse I’ve ever sat on and I think he might be the best I ever will.”

