Charlotte Dujardin, grass sickness breakthrough and more things the horse world is talking about





Charlotte Dujardin

Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended for a year and fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,885), following an FEI investigation launched as a result of a training video that emerged before the Olympics. British Equestrian and British Dressage have mirrored the FEI’s suspension. In a statement today (5 December), Charlotte said that she fully respects the verdict, that her actions in the video “do not reflect” who she is, apologised again, and said that she will “for ever aim to do better”. She also announced that she is pregnant. “At the moment, the energy I have is focused on Dean and our daughter Isabella, and we are all very much looking forward to the arrival of our new family member,” she said.

Likely cause of grass sickness discovered

Experts have made a seismic breakthrough in their understanding of equine grass sickness. Researchers believe they have found the neurotoxin responsible for causing the disease, which has been elusive for more than 100 years. They have pinpointed a toxin, with similar actions to snake venom toxins, produced by microorganisms in pasture. The research involved The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies’ Equine Hospital, and has been published in the British Equine Veterinary Association’s Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ). The equine hospital’s Prof Scott Pirie said: “The discovery of this distinct signature of toxin activity is a major game-changer in our understanding of this devastating disease.”

Up for a challenge?

Thrill-seeking equestrians can sign up for a new kind of “horsey” challenge – to climb inside the mouth of one of sculptor Andy Scott’s world-famous Kelpies – before abseiling or “flying” down. “There’s truly nothing else like it – where else can you safely climb into the mouth of the world’s largest horse head sculpture?” said Jono Buckland of Zone Events, which has partnered with Kelpie guardians Scottish Canals on this unique opportunity. Participants will ascend 25m into the mouth of Baron – the Kelpie with his head up. To get down, they can either abseil or opt for a “quick flight” – which gives the feeling of free-falling, before being gently lowered to the ground.

