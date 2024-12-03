‘Nothing like it’: unique opportunity to climb world’s largest horse head – and ‘fly‘ down





A new high-adrenaline challenge for equestrian – and non-horsey – thrill-seekers has launched at the world-famous Kelpies in Scotland.

The Kelpies Experience challenges those who accept the mission to climb 25m into the mouth of one of the Kelpies, before abseiling – or “flying” – down.

“There’s truly nothing else like it – where else can you safely climb into the mouth of the world’s largest horse head sculpture?” said Jono Buckland of Zone Events, which has partnered with Kelpie guardians Scottish Canals on this unique opportunity.

“From the initial concept to its design, construction, and operation, our shared vision with Scottish Canals has been to create an aerial adventure that also takes visitors on a journey through the rich history, engineering marvel and cultural significance of this iconic artwork.”

The experience involves ascending 25m to the mouth of Baron – the Kelpie with his head up – using a series of ladders, cable crossings, suspended platforms and nets. To get down, climbers can either abseil or opt for a “quick flight” – which gives the feeling of free-falling, before being gently lowered to the ground.

Visitors will also hear about the history of Scotland’s canals, the role played by the Clydesdale in the industrial revolution, and how this inspired artist and sculptor Andy Scott, who created the Kelpies.

Andy said he is looking forward to others getting to see his artwork from a different perspective.

“I believe the experience will give an even greater understanding of just what an incredible achievement these structures represent both as artworks and as iconic landmarks,” he said.

Scottish Canals’ chief executive John Paterson said: “We are incredibly excited to create this unique challenge. This is a truly amazing experience and will allow visitors from across the world to step inside our magnificent Kelpies and discover the secrets that lie inside all while experiencing a 25m aerial journey straight to the horse’s mouth.

“Those who enjoy this epic experience will undoubtedly leave with a memory of a lifetime.”

The experience launched on 25 November and Scottish Canals partnered with the Beaston Cancer Charity, to allow them to be one of the first charities to take part in the challenge. Scottish Canals is also seeking more charities to partner with.

For more information, including conditions and how to book, visit: Kelpies.co.uk

