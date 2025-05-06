Appeal for witnesses
The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses after two of its horses were attacked by a dog while on patrol. Police Horse Yvonne, 13, and 15-year-old Police Horse Snaffles, 15, were attacked while out with Sergeant Leon Astley and PC Grace Miller-McCormack in Shepherd’s Bush, London, last Monday (28 April) at about 11.30am. “Thankfully, Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well at their stables with minor injuries and the officers were unharmed,” a police spokesperson said.
Badminton – it’s almost here!
The Mars-sponsored five-star competition begins with the first horse inspection at 4.30pm tomorrow (Wedmesday 7 May) and our team of reporters will be on hand to keep you up to date with all the action as it happens. In the meantime, check out H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome’s ones to watch – which of her 15-strong selection will make it on to the final podium? With no Olympics or World Championships this year, many of the world’s best have headed to Gloucestershire and it promises to be a cracker of a competition.
Follow all the Badminton action
FEI noseband checks go off without a hitch
The first official use of the FEI’s new noseband measuring device at a British competition proved uneventful at Addington CDI (29 April–5 May). “It’s not as bad as some people might think,” said Carl Hester. “It’ll be like a seat belt eventually – you won’t think twice about it.” The new check for noseband tightness was officially introduced in FEI competition on 1 May and can take place at any FEI competitions across the disciplines.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials 2025 live from anywhere in the world
British Olympic star shines in Shanghai and young riders enjoy a clean sweep
New jewellery ‘to raise vital funds’ in memory of event rider Georgie Campbell
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round