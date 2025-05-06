



Appeal for witnesses

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses after two of its horses were attacked by a dog while on patrol. Police Horse Yvonne, 13, and 15-year-old Police Horse Snaffles, 15, were attacked while out with Sergeant Leon Astley and PC Grace Miller-McCormack in Shepherd’s Bush, London, last Monday (28 April) at about 11.30am. “Thankfully, Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well at their stables with minor injuries and the officers were unharmed,” a police spokesperson said.

Badminton – it’s almost here!

The Mars-sponsored five-star competition begins with the first horse inspection at 4.30pm tomorrow (Wedmesday 7 May) and our team of reporters will be on hand to keep you up to date with all the action as it happens. In the meantime, check out H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome’s ones to watch – which of her 15-strong selection will make it on to the final podium? With no Olympics or World Championships this year, many of the world’s best have headed to Gloucestershire and it promises to be a cracker of a competition.

FEI noseband checks go off without a hitch

The first official use of the FEI’s new noseband measuring device at a British competition proved uneventful at Addington CDI (29 April–5 May). “It’s not as bad as some people might think,” said Carl Hester. “It’ll be like a seat belt eventually – you won’t think twice about it.” The new check for noseband tightness was officially introduced in FEI competition on 1 May and can take place at any FEI competitions across the disciplines.

