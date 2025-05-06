New jewellery ‘to raise vital funds’ in memory of event rider Georgie Campbell





New jewellery designs created in memory of event rider Georgie Campbell have been launched ahead of Mars Badminton Horse Trials (7 to 11 May).

Hiho Silver and Coco & Jane Loves, which worked with the Georgie Campbell Foundation in the build up to Christmas last year, have both created new pieces in time for Badminton.

The foundation, which aims to support eventing’s future by improving safety and assisting early stage eventing businesses in memory of Georgie, said that the designs are in response to customer requests and following strong Christmas sales.

“Developed in conjunction with the Georgie Campbell Foundation, the new pieces provide a fresh way to remember Georgie and raise vital funds for the foundation that has been set up to champion the sustainable future of the sport Georgie loved,” stated the announcement.

Hiho Silver’s Twig Collection, inspired by Georgie’s beloved dog and designed as a replica of a hornbeam twig from a tree at her family home, features eight new pieces in addition to the existing sterling silver necklace and cufflinks.

These include a Twig stock pin, available in sterling silver (£65, with £18 going to the foundation) and 18ct gold vermeil and sterling silver (£85, with £24 to the foundation).

There is also a new pendant necklace (sterling silver: £55, with £30 to the foundation; 18ct gold vermeil and sterling silver: £85, with 19 to the foundation), plus a selection of bracelets from £25 to £130 – all with a significant amount per purchase going to the foundation.

Coco & Jane Loves has launched four pieces in its new pearl collection, which features purple accents – a nod to Georgie’s purple and white cross-country colours. These are in addition to the brand’s original enamel zig zag bracelet in Georgie’s colours.

Every pearl in the collection is strung with purple thread, hand-knotted between each.

The Coco & Jane Loves collection features Georgie’s freshwater pearl bracelet (£55, with £37.50 to the foundation) and co-ordinating necklace (£75, with £50 to the foundation). It also includes Georgie’s freshwater pearl and zig-zag alloy anklet (£48, with £30.50 to the foundation, and Georgie’s freshwater pearl and zig-zag wrist-loop phone charm (£48, with £30.50 to the foundation).

Jo Williams, Georgie’s older sister and Georgie Campbell Foundation trustee, said: “Spotting purple, white, and Twig shaped mementos on wrists and necks means so much.

“We are hugely thankful to the staggering volume of people who have purchased pieces of ‘Georgie jewellery’ so far and hope people love the new items to help the foundation give back to the sport Georgie loved.”

Hiho Silver’s entire Twig Collection will be available on the Hiho Silver stand (number 186, Deer Park Drive) at Badminton this week. It is also available to order and pre-order (new items shipped on 7 May) at https://www.hihosilver.co.uk/298-twig-collection

All Coco & Jane Loves Georgie Campbell Foundation Collection pieces are available to order at https://www.cocoandjaneloves.com/collections/georgie-campbell-foundation-collection

