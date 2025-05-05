British Olympic star shines in Shanghai and young riders enjoy a clean sweep





In this week’s international showjumping news round-up, Scott Brash returns to the top of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) podium, and Britain’s young riders come out on top.

A triumphant return

Double Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash won his first LGCT grand prix since 2021, he and Hello Chadora Lady topping a 16-strong jump-off to take the Shanghai title. Scott and Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s 12-year-old pipped Gilles Thomas and Luna Van Het Dennehof by 0.17 secs; Eduardo Alvarez Aznar and Legend finished third.

“It’s incredible to be part of it again,” said double LGCT champion Scott, who has secured his place in the super grand prix at the GC Playoffs in Prague this November.

“There really are incredible facilities at this venue, which always brings out the best in the sport. And today was a very well built track, it was tough but fair. I walked the course and i wasn’t sure how many clears there would be but that shows the standard of horse and riders that are here in Shanghai.”

Double win

It was a good week all round for Scott, who won the feature three-star grand prix with Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham’s Hello Valentino to finish the MET Spring Tour IV in Oliva Nova, Spain.

Scott and the 11-year-old were among nine of 53 starters to jump the first round clear; he took advantage of his late draw to beat Enrique Gonzalez and Origi Van De Zeshoek by quarter of a second.

Fellow Brits Jane Annett (Jywan) and Adrian Whiteway (Chacco Volo) came third and seventh respectively.

Youngsters victorious

The British pony team topped the podium in the first FEI Nations Cup youth competition of the season in Linz-Ebelsberg, Austria, finishing on a total of zero faults.

Lucy Capper (Oscar Van De Beekerheide), Raphaela Dawson (MHS Glow), Henry Leggot (Blossom’s Big Claim) all jumped clear, with just one time-fault for Raphaela the drop score in round one, and were faultless in round two, which meant Darcy Breen and One Sahara did not have to go in to repeat their first-round clear as the title was already secured for Britain.

It was also a British clean sweep in the pony individual competition; Jack Waddington and Conella won the day, Daisy Day and Shannon’s Joy were second and Alfia Diaper and PJV Bella third.

