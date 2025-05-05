Appeal for witnesses after dog attacks and injures two police horses on patrol





The Metropolitan Police is appealing for witnesses after two of its horses were attacked by a dog while on patrol.

Police Horse Yvonne, 13, and 15-year-old Police Horse Snaffles were attacked while out with Sergeant Leon Astley and PC Grace Miller-McCormack in Shepherd’s Bush, London, last Monday (28 April) at about 11.30am.

“The dog chased the horses and repeatedly made attempts to bite their legs while the owner struggled to get the pet back under control,” a police spokesperson said. “Members of the public ultimately had to step in to help detain the dog.

“Thankfully, Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well at their stables with minor injuries and the officers were unharmed.”

Video footage shows the dog going for the horses, as both officers tell the owner to get it under control, and PC Miller-McCormack warns that the dog might get kicked by the horses.

Sergeant Astley said it should have been a routine patrol with PH Yvonne, who has been a police horse since October 2020, and PH Snaffles, who has previously been part of the police ride display at the London International Horse Show.

“But it turned out to be unexpectedly eventful, when our hardworking police horses were sadly injured in the course of their duty,” he said. “Fortunately Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well and being looked after.

“We know horses are not a common sight in the capital but we urge all owners to keep their dogs under control to prevent this happening again.”

The spokesperson said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. The dog was seized and later given back to its owner.

Anyone whose dog is seriously out of control can be jailed for up to six months or ordered to pay an unlimited fine, or both. If a person is injured, the jail term can be up to five years.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on X, quoting CAD2691/28APR25.

