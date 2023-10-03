Guilty: man ‘made no attempt to help’ as his dog attacked police horse





A man who “made no attempt to help” as his dog attacked an on-duty police horse causing “nasty injuries” has pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Hakan Niyazi Candermir, of Campbell Road, London, admitted the offence when he appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 September. The 25-year-old is yet to be sentenced.

H&H reported on the incident in March; Police Horse Urbane was attacked in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers and horses were on a routine patrol in Victoria Park when they came across Candermir, who was walking his dog.

“Unprovoked, the dog began attacking the horse and Candermir was unable to control the dog or get him away from PH Urbane.”

Superintendent Martin Kirby, from the Met’s Taskforce, said it was a “very shocking event”, which “could have been easily avoided if the dog was being responsibly looked after and was on a lead”.

“Instead, Urbane was bitten by an out-of-control dog, receiving nasty injuries including tears and lacerations, while carrying out his duty,” he added.

The Met spokesman said a member of the public managed to stop the attack, by “hitting the dog multiple times and then managing to get hold of the dog and move it away from PH Urbane”.

“It was at this point, after no attempt to help during the incident, the suspect then put the dog back on the lead,” the spokesman said.

“During this attack PH Urbane sustained eight lacerations from dog bites and needed stitches to his torso and legs after receiving wounds to his front legs, chest and underbelly.”

Urbane spent time recuperating, at the Met’s Imber Court and then at the Horse Trust.

Mr Kirby said: “Urbane had to take several months off duty to recover from his injuries but thankfully he’s now fully recovered and back patrolling the streets of London.

“He is generally very comfortable around dogs and we were particularly worried that this attack would affect the way he interacts with other animals. Happily, he’s just as relaxed with dogs as he’s always been.”

“Whilst there continue to be noteworthy and sometimes tragic cases of dogs dangerously out of control in public I’m pleased to say that the majority of dog owners are responsible. This case illustrates why always having control of your dog is so important.

“I would also praise the calm actions of PS Mann who was riding PH Urbane, and who dealt with a difficult situation with professionalism and fortitude.”

