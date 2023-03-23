Police horse needed stitches after vicious dog attack on duty





A police horse had to have stitches after it was attacked by a dog while on duty yesterday (22 March).

The dog was seized after the incident, in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.

Video shared on social media shows two mounted police officers riding bay horses, one which was the target of the attack. The dog can be seen continually leaping at the distressed horse, which spun and side-stepped as it tried to avoid the dog.

As bystanders yelled “Get hold of the dog”, and “Whose dog is it”, the horse repeatedly went down on to its knees, as it appeared the dog’s teeth were sunk into its leg.

Eventually, someone grabbed the dog and pulled it away, and the officer managed to dismount from the horse.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told H&H: “On Wednesday, 22 March a dog was seized in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, after it attacked a police horse.

“The horse required stitches and is expected to return to duty following its recovery. The dog remains in police kennels and officers are in contact with its owner.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

