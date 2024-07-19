‘He loves his job’: police horse hit by car back on the beat – as drivers warned about safe passing





A 17.3hh part-Clydesdale police horse who “loves his job” is back on the beat, three months after he was injured in a collision with a car while on patrol.

Police Horse Ledston, part of the West Yorkshire Police mounted section, has made a full recovery after the incident on 1 March.

Police Constable Helen Jackson said that at 19, PH Ledston is one of the unit’s longest-serving equine members, and he will retire next year.

“We’ve had him since he was four so his whole life has been the police, and he loves his job,” she said. “He loves to work, he loves to go out; he’s a very active boy for his age.”

PC Jackson said the incident in March occurred when a car passed too close and caught PH Ledston’s hindquarters. He has since had extensive physio and rehab.

“It could have been a lot worse but luckily he was just a bit stiff,” she said. “He’s been doing a bit of school work, and started going back out with another police horse, and now he’s happy to be back out on his own.”

The driver of the vehicle was required to attend a National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme educational course as a result of the collision.

Chief Inspector James Farrar said: “I’m delighted to see Ledston has made a full recovery and has returned to duty.

“The collision he was involved in could have resulted in serious injuries or even worse for Ledston, his rider and other road users and it demonstrates the caution all motorists need to take when passing horses.

“I’d urge all motorists to follow the Highway Code and slow right down and give all horses a wide berth of at least two metres when passing them. Avoid any actions likely to spook a horse such as splashing them or sounding your horn, and accelerate gently once you’ve passed.

“Remember, not all horses and riders will be as experienced in traffic as our police horse and riders are.”

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now