Meet City of London’s newest police horse – complete with fabulous feather #FollowTheFeather





Meet Andy, aka Police Horse Thomson, the newest official member of the City of London Police mounted branch, who loves a scratch – and boasts some fabulous feather.

The 14-year-old Clydesdale, known as Andy to his friends, has completed his training so has been officially renamed in a special ceremony.

A spokesperson for the police told H&H PH Thomson was at an equestrian centre in Penrith that closed, after which he was turned away. He arrived at the mounted branch last February and has since undergone a full training programme including troop drill and practice in “challenging environments”.

“Andy has made great progress, is now in the peak of health and has just completed his training and is a fully fledged police horse,” the spokesperson said.

“He is a very gentle horse who adores a scratch and will pull some wonderful expressions to signify when you have got just the right spot.”

The spokesperson added that PH Thomson is unique in police horses as he has retained his feather – and that this has already won him many fans.

“They look majestic but require much maintenance and pampering,” she said. “They have been retained due to his previous life and common conditions associated with Clydesdales.

“The feathers are very popular with the public and have earned him a huge following on our mounted branch X account, @Cityhorses, with #followthefeathers.”

Andy has been officially named after former chair and current deputy of the City of London Police Authority board James Thomson; other members of the branch have been named after historically significant city sites or public figures.

Sergeant Joanna Brown of the City of London Police mounted branch said: “This is a special occasion for the mounted branch, it celebrates the hard work and determination in training the horses and the commitment from the trainers and the wider team.

“We are naming this horse PH Thomson in recognition of James Thomson, who has been a vocal supporter of our department. His interest in raising our profile and sharing what police horse bring to the Square Mile has been vitally important.”

Mr Thomson said he was “honoured and humbled” to have Andy named after him.

“The City of London Police mounted unit plays an important role in keeping the Square Mile one of the safest business districts in the world,” he said.

“I am delighted that PH Thomson will be joining the team and I look forward to seeing them out on patrol.”

