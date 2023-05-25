‘Big-hearted’ police horse viciously attacked by dog returns to work





A police horse who sustained horrific injuries in a dog attack in a London park has returned to work after a successful recovery.

Urbane suffered wounds to his chest, torso and legs in the attack in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, while on duty with the mounted brand of the Met Police in March.

The gelding spent four weeks recuperating at The Horse Trust and the charity has said he “will be very welcome any time”, as he heads back to the capital.

“He immediately settled in and became a firm favourite of all the grooms due to his wonderful character and nature,” said Russ Pickin, director of equine care at The Horse Trust.

“Urbane seemed to love his time here and integrated seamlessly with the other horses he shared his field with, and they too, very quickly grew to like him.

“It was an absolute pleasure to have Urbane with us and look after him during his respite and it was with sadness but very fond memories that we saw him walk up the ramp of the police lorry ready to go back to his duties of serving London.”

The police horse has been on duty at events including Trooping the Colour, changing of the guard, The late Queen’s funeral, plus football matches and demonstrations.

“He suffered appalling injuries, and The Horse Trust was the right place for him to come to continue his recovery,” said the charity’s chief executive, Jeanette Allen.

“Like all our horses here at The Horse Trust, Urbane is a brave, big-hearted, loveable animal. He has a wonderful character and it has been a true pleasure to have got to know him over the last month.

“As we have specialist skills in caring for police horses, we were honoured to have been entrusted with Police Horse Urbane and to have helped him on his recovery journey.”

