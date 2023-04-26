‘Big-hearted’ police horse recovering at charity after London dog attack





A police horse who was injured in a vicious dog attack in a London park has moved to the Horse Trust to continue his recovery.

Urbane sustained multiple wounds to his chest, torso and legs when he was attacked in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, while on duty in March.

He is recovering at the Buckinghamshire charity; with the plan is for him to spend the next four to six weeks there, and the aim is for him to return to active service.

“He suffered appalling injuries, and the Horse Trust is the right place for him to come to continue his recovery, where he will deservedly receive our world-leading veterinary care and respite,” said the charity’s chief executive, Jeanette Allen.

“Like all our horses here at the Horse Trust, Urbane is a brave, big-hearted, loveable animal. He has a wonderful character and is incredibly reliable.

“As we have specialist skills in caring for police horses, we are honoured to be entrusted with Police Horse Urbane’s ongoing recovery, which will be administered with expert care by our staff and volunteers and supported by kind donations from the public.”

Ms Allen added that Urbane has “served Londoners faultlessly” at events including Trooping the Colour, changing of the guard and The late Queen’s funeral, and has “kept the public safe” when on duty at football matches and demonstrations.

Despite the injuries Urbane suffered from the dog who attacked him, he has already been pictured befriending his vet’s Labrador, and it is hoped the horse will make a complete recovery, both psychologically and physically.

“We were all shocked and devastated by the dog attack on Police Horse Urbane, who is a remarkably dependable horse with a playful side to his character,” said Sgt Carly Harber, of the Metropolitan Police mounted section.

“We are so grateful to the Horse Trust for offering respite to this magnificent member of our equine team, and we will be watching his recovery with great affection and hope.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.