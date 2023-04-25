At least seven competitors eliminated at championships for incorrectly fitted bits





Riders are reminded to check – and double-check – their tack after a raft of competitors were eliminated for having their horses’ bits on incorrectly at the Winter Dressage Championships.

By Saturday (22 April) evening, seven competitors at Hartpury for the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships and Petplan Equine Area Festival finals had been eliminated.

The bit in question, the Sprenger Ultra Loose Ring, is dressage-legal. But for those unlucky seven, they competed with the bit attached to the bridle in the wrong way.

The manufacturer’s guidelines state that Sprenger bits that are marked with an arrow at the side of the mouthpiece have to be positioned correctly in the horse’s mouth, and this arrow has to point forwards on the left-hand side.

“It is always disappointing for everyone concerned when a combination is eliminated, whatever the reason,” British Dressage (BD) sport operations manager Lou Jones told H&H.

“It is, however, vitally important that the competition is fair and equal for all combinations – and to achieve this all riders need to comply with the tack and equipment regulations, in accordance with British Dressage rules.”

Ms Jones added: “When a steward finds equipment that either does not comply with the legally permitted tack, or is not correctly fitted, they will refer this to the judge at C, who carefully considers the evidence and determines the appropriate action to take.

“In this particular scenario, relating to the Sprenger Ultra Loose Ring, our stewards and judges have made the correct decision to follow the guidance supplied by the manufacturer.

“While this bit is approved under BD rules, in the case of these eliminations it has not been fitted correctly and used in the conventional manner.

“Our officials have a duty to uphold the rules and ensure that there is a level playing field for all competitors.

“Whether or not this provides a source of competitive advantage is only one factor, as horse welfare and the correct use of tack and equipment will always be at the very top of their considerations.”

