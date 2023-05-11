David Broome centre responds to rumours on sale for housing





The David Broome Event Centre is not for sale, its owners have confirmed, although it may relocate at some point in future.

Rumours had circulated that the Chepstow showground, which runs hugely popular national and international showjumping events including four world ranking classes this year, was to be sold or built on.

But centre director James Broome told H&H there are no plans to sell the centre. He explained that a huge number of houses are being built in the area, and the team did not want to eventually be an island in a new town, which could affect the running of shows.

“We’ve probably got the business going as well as it ever has been,” he said. “The shows are really busy, we’ve got a really good team and people want to come; everything is about right.

“But if we did end up in the middle of a new village or town, we could then be stuck, with not being able to get lorries in or out, or have the public address system, so we wanted to be on top of it.”

Mr Broome explained that the 110-acre site has been put forward as a possible designated site for housing, but that this is because if the other option was being surrounded by housing it would enable the team to relocate the whole centre and continue doing what they do in the vicinity.

“So we are on that list and that’s when people started talking about it,” he said. “But the houses being built next to us now got planning permission 15 years ago. It’s not that diggers will be moving in in two weeks. I’ve lived here my whole life and it’s how we want it but if we do have to move, then so be it.

“It’s a successful business and we’re really happy with how well our shows are being supported, and selling is the last thing on our minds. But we don’t want to be jumping in the middle of a new town, and that would be the only reason to move.”

